A production described as a “bold new immersive performance” from Playbox Theatre’s Shakespeare Young Company is set to transform Warwick’s historic Court House this month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young thespians will be posing some big questions at Warwick’s Court House this month with a brand new production asking, ‘What does power really look like?’

Playbox Theatre’s Shakespeare Young Company is bringing ‘Dominion: Edge’ to the West Midlands town in what is described as “an immersive experience of power, choice, and consequence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transforming the historic venue into a living exploration of Shakespeare’s world of kings, queens, rebels, and citizens, this is not theatre to sit and watch — it’s theatre to walk through, question, and feel.

Dominion: Edge by Playbox Theatre’s Shakespeare Young Company is coming to the Court House in Warwick | Richard Kelly

Audiences will move through the courtroom as actors reimagine moments from Shakespeare’s plays, tracing how power shifts, corrupts, and transforms those who hold it.

From the subtle manipulations of soft power to the explosive clashes of open dominance, Dominion: Edge challenges audiences to ask: Is this influence… or exploitation?

Makers say audiences should expect bold performances, intense encounters, and a fresh, contemporary approach to Shakespeare’s language from an ensemble of exceptional young actors.

This play with a twist is taking place on November 20 at 6:45pm and 7:45pm. Tickets are available from the Playbox Theatre website and cost £10 or £8 for concessions and members.