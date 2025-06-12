Dora Jar review: ‘Highly eccentric but equally brilliant’

Dora Jar's outfit is perfect for the UK weather, but not for the American Music Awards! | AFP via Getty Images

Midway through Dora Jar’s set at Gorilla, the singer declared that “our bodies are made of elves”, and yet, as bizarre and quirky as that sounds, it was a perfect example of the highly eccentric but equally brilliant nature of Jar’s performances.

From asking whether “you ever feel like a pirate” to a swashbuckling rollercoaster that is ‘Cannonball’ to declaring that “you are allowed to be the freak I know we all are” after a rendition of ‘Bumblebee’, every quote you read sounds really random, but yet it works so well. Jar’s shows are delivered with bundles of energy, humour, wit and candour that combine with her eclectic dancing, dreamy lyricism and instrumentation that has featured fuzzy, distorted guitars, acoustic instrumentation, intricate drumming and rhythms that shift from fast-paced to gentle and dreamlike.

Undoubtedly a gifted performer, Jar has created an immersive and otherworldly experience with her live shows, which are filled with vivid imagery and a vulnerable side as she reflected on heartbreak with a stripped-back rendition of ‘Lucky’ that felt more of a spectacle with the addition of a spectator blowing bubbles onto the stage. The dreamy ‘The Explorer’ is littered with acoustic warmth, leaving you firmly engrossed in the world Jar created on ‘No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire’, and a performance of the slow-burning ‘Quiver’ pondered self-acceptance and vulnerability, providing the rawest of moments. Whilst ‘Debbie Darling’, which saw last night’s opener Holdan Sutton, who Jar describes as having a voice which is “a bomb on my soul”, return to dance with the singer before a fan was invited onto the stage for a warm embrace with Jar.

Throughout the evening, the crowd interaction was undoubtedly a highlight. Unlike her performance opening for Gracie Abrams at the Co-Op Live, whilst still delivering an impressive performance, Europe’s biggest arena offered little opportunity for intimacy. However, at Gorilla, she was in her element. The big choruses of ‘She Loves Me’ delivered a euphoric singalong that the singer warmly embraced, and again on the fan-favourite anthem ‘Ragdoll’, which was given extra weight thanks to some fast, hard-hitting drumming from Destin Johnson.

Closing out the first part of the set, the captivating ‘Multiply’ is the perfect example of Jar’s eccentricity, blending elements of folk and grunge together, and the track is delivered with intensity before a rendition of ‘Behind The Curtain’ explodes into an extended jam, and the big choruses of ‘No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire’ lead into a raucous singalong to end the night in thrilling fashion.

Ever since her debut show at the Waiting Room in London in August 2021, Dora Jar has been an artist who has oozed the quality of a once-in-a-lifetime artist. From opening for Billie Eilish, The 1975 and Gracie Abrams to the release of her studio album ‘No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire’ that truly showcases the wild imagination that shapes her sound, what is more exciting is that the best is certainly yet to come for Jar.