Drake Co-Op Live review: ‘A trip through the years & one long party’

Following a history-making run at Wireless Festival and a three-night residency in Birmingham, Drake made his return to Manchester following a six-year absence and brought with it a nostalgia-filled, career-spanning, and explosive and energy-filled performance to delight the 17,000 in attendance.

As the lights went off inside the Co-op Live, a sea of roars erupted from the stands as Drake emerged, climbing through the fans before stepping onto the stage and launching into ‘GIMME A HUG’ to kick things off. It has been six years since the Canadian rapper performed two nights at Manchester’s AO Arena on the ‘Assassination Vacation’ tour—something which Drake acknowledged in the opening salvo. “I left you for too many years, and I want to apologise,” Drake stated before declaring he’d brought the “whole catalogue” to run through and dedicated a nostalgia-packed barrage of old-school Drake classics in ‘Marvin’s Room,’ ‘Teenage Fever,’ ‘Passionfruit,’ and ‘Jungle’ to the “day ones” in attendance.

It wasn’t long before the intensity ratcheted up as balls of pyro filled the Co-op Live on ‘What Did I Miss’ before exploding into ‘Headlines,’ ‘Know Yourself,’ and ‘’Nonstop’—the latter of which saw the rapper dance across the stage before encouraging mosh pits to open on a cover of Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’ and ‘No Face,’ which was delivered with another heavy dose of pyro to add to the spectacle.

However, it was the strength in intimacy that was the surprise highlight from the evening. During his set, the rapper highlighted that he specifically designed the double-ended stage with extended walkways as “it’s the people who are the main attraction” of his performances, and for a large chunk of the set, the Grammy Award winner often played the role of conductor as he encouraged the crowd to sing along as he bounced and raced across the stage with the excitement and enthusiasm of a puppy dog.

After racing his way through tracks such as ‘Circadian Rhythm,’ ‘Laugh Now Cry Later,’ ‘God’s Plan,’ and ‘In My Feelings,’ Drake casually climbed back into the stands for a rendition of ‘Nice For What,’ stunning the audience before urging the 17,000 in attendance to forget what was happening in their respective lives and embrace the moment as he performed a stripped-back medley of ‘Controlla,’ ‘Find Your Love,’ ‘Hold On, We’re Going Home,’ a spine-tingling ‘One Dance,’ and a cover of ‘Who Told You’ within close proximity to his devoted army of fans.

A raunchy dance routine quickly followed on stage as the rapper’s special guest PartyNextDoor made his first appearance of the evening for renditions of ‘Break From Toronto’ and ‘Make It To The Morning’ before Drake re-emerged donning a waistcoat to harmonise with his fellow Canadian on several tracks from the pair’s recently released ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ record. The pace simmered inside the Co-op Live as the pair erupted into a series of slow jams, including ‘CN Tower,’ ‘Somebody Loves Me,’ ‘Die Trying,’ and ‘Come and See Me,’ but as the momentum of the show began to stall, Drake quickly upped the impetus as he declared he had “way more in the bag” before exploding into ‘Fancy,’ Lil Wayne’s ‘Love Me,’ ‘Hours In Silence,’ and ‘Rich Baby ’Daddy’—the latter of which drew one of the biggest responses of the evening.

As the night edged towards its conclusion, the arrival of Central Cee donning a backpack was an unexpected but welcome surprise and brought with it the live debut of Cench and Drake’s second collaboration, ‘Which One,’ as well as a rendition of Cee’s hit ‘Sprinter’ before the Canadian superstar hailed the Brit as “one of the greatest to ever hold the mic.” And with an insanely deep catalogue of hits in his arsenal, a two-punch combo of ‘Hotline Bling’ and ‘NOKIA’ gets the crowd bouncing, and a glorious rendition of ‘Yebba’s Heartbreak’ puts the finishing touches on an exhilarating night of live music to cap off Drake’s long-awaited return to Manchester.

Ahead of his final exit, the rapper urged the 17,000 in attendance to maintain a “dog mentality” upon their exit from Europe’s biggest arena and to follow their dreams—a candid and satisfying end to an evening that was a trip through the years and one long party.