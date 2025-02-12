Driftwood is touring UK theatres | Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Human relationships are complex. Creating a show which encapsulates characters which feel as if they just have stepped from all our daily lives is genius.

Driftwood is at the start of its UK tour and will send a shiver down the spine of all who see it.

We experienced this intimate production at Sheffield's Playhouse. The small venue, tiny stage and intensity of the relationships were brought to life by a very clever script. Seemingly simplistic yet delving deep into the intricacies of family bonds.

ThickSkin and Pentabus have joined forces for this UK tour and describe Driftwood as "a moving and inspiring story about family, hope, love and belonging". I found myself looking desperately forward to any sign of hope amid a storyline which is intentionally, real-life heavy. But it was certainly moving from the first drop of passion to the tsunami of emotion as the ending roared towards us.

There is inspiration and there is hope but you are likely to find your heart breaking before you reach that point. That's not to say there aren't laughs. There are plenty of points which pulled everyone together with wicked humour, particularly at the darkest moments.

James Westphal in Driftwood | Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

The performances were so powerful they commanded utter silence from the audience. The realism, so raw you desperately wanted it to all be ok ... for love to prove strong enough to conquer all.

There is a cast of just two but they have a ferocious energy bringing the story vividly to life.

James Westphal warms your heart as he leads you by the hand on a journey from bitter outsider into the warm embrace of belonging. Jerome Yates tears at your emotions with his powerful portrayal of the younger brother who closes off his feelings, who sacrifices without expectation. Polar opposites and both completely mesmerising.

Writer Tim Foley's words appear on the huge screen behind the actors alongside images of the north east's battered coast. I enjoyed this nod to a digital age of theatre - an impactful addition to a simple set.

We hadn't been quite sure what to expect but Driftwood's characters dominated our thoughts long after we'd stepped outside the theatre. Quite unlike anything I've seen before, this is one not to be missed.

Jerome Yates stars in Driftwood | Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

You can see Driftwood on its UK tour:

The Arc, Stockton Arts Centre; Wednesday 19 – Thursday 20 February 2025

The Dukes (The Rake), Lancaster; Saturday 22 February 2024

Chichester Festival Theatre (Minerva Theatre); Tuesday 25 - Saturday 1 March 2025

Traverse Theatre (Traverse 1), Edinburgh; Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 March 2025

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry; Tuesday 11 – Wednesday 12 March 2025

New Wolsey, Ipswich; Thursday 13 – Saturday 15 March 2025

Leeds Playhouse (Courtyard); Tuesday 18 – Wednesday 19 March 2025

The Lowry, Salford (Studio); Thursday 20 – Friday 21 March 2025