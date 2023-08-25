EastEnders fans have been frustrated this week as BBC One has had a slight schedule change with EastEnders not having their usual slots and two double headers instead, a week before the explosive return of Cindy Beale.

However, prior to her return, Ian Beale and his son, Peter, have both returned. Peter has been absent from the show for around a year with his comeback scenes welcomed by fans with the character a popular one.

Also reprising the role is Thomas Law. Law recently returned to his old role as Peter in a special episode back in June, and is now back on a full-time basis, with this his second stint as Ian’s son. Fans of the show were surprised to see Law return on screen as Peter after Dayle Hudson held down the role for two years from 2020 until 2022. Seven people in total have played the role of Peter.

As mentioned, this is Law’s second stint as Peter. He previously played the character from 2006 until 2010, with Ben Hardy taking over three years later, with Hardy clocking up just shy of 200 appearances as Peter.

"It was easier in a way because they wanted to show a more mature and put-together side of Peter this time around", Thomas explained.

"I played Peter for such a long time so I felt like I really knew him, but Adam [Woodyatt] and Michelle [Collins] made it easy for me to get back into the role too, as I had to harness onto the fact that Peter just really loves his mum and dad.

"That was pretty easy for me to do because I do love them both. That’s not to say that I wasn’t nervous on the first day on set but all my nerves went away when I started to work with them."