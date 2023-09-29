After the success and fan frenzy of classic characters returning on a permanent basis and some making cameos, EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has revealed that even more classic characters will be making a return

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has revealed that more classic characters will make a return to the BBC soap. The show has had massive success with the likes of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) walking back into Albert Square, paving the way for more to make a comeback.

Cindy made a sensational return earlier this year, with Ian Beale in tow, after she was ‘killed off’ during an incident in prison over two decades ago - but was actually in witness protection.

Other characters who were once in the show now set to make a return include cameos from Lauren Branning and Fatboy in 2023. Now, speaking to the Daily Star, Clenshaw has shared that more characters are set to return very soon, as well as new ones arriving on the scene.

"There will be some characters returning in the not-too-distant future. They will be announced soon," he said. "Watch this space. We have got some new characters coming that are arriving soon."

Rita Simons will return to EastEnders in a surprise twist

The recent storylines are clearly having the desired impact. EastEnders recently won big at the National Television Awards (NTAs) and the Inside Soap Awards, scooping awards for the best soap.