Eid is one of two official festivals in the Islamic Calendar, when Muslims around the world celebrate by gift-giving and spending time with their loved ones.
The two Eids, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, also hold religious significance.
With Ramadan predicted to end on 2 May 2022, Muslims will start to prepare for Eid al-Fitr, the festival celebrating the end of the fasting period.
But what is the meaning of Eid Mubarak, and are there other terms to wish someone a happy Eid?
Here’s what you need to know.
What does Eid Mubarak mean?
Eid Mubarak is an Arabic term directly translating to "Blessed feast/festival".
The phrase is mostly used by Arab Muslims but has quickly gained momentum as the term is synonymous with both Eids.
Internationally, the term is used as a greeting during the festivals, being exchanged as part of a cultural tradition rather than a religious obligation.
Is Eid Mubarak said internationally?
People across the UK will recognise the term Eid Mubarak as a social greeting for the day, however, different countries and cultures also have their variations.
Bosnia & Herzegovina and Serbia
Bosnian and Serbian Muslims also say "Bajram Šerif mubarek olsun" which means "Blessed celebration of Bajram" Bajram meaning Eid. In response, Muslims will say: "Allah Razi Olsun".
Turkey
For Turkish Muslims, the term "Eid Mubarak" is not used, and instead, they say "Bayramınız Kutlu olsun" ("May your Eid be blessed"), "İyi Bayramlar" ("Good Eid days"), and "Bayramınız mübarek olsun" ("May your Eid be blessed").
South Asia
People in South Asia say Eid Mubarak, and sahek hands and hug three times, followed by another handshake after the Salat al Eid (Eid prayers).
However, Urdu speakers reply to Eid Mubarak with "Kahir Mubarak", meaning "same to you" and "Āp ko Bhi Eid Mubarak" (Eid Mubarak to you as well").
Pashto speakers say: "akhtar de Mubarak sha" meaning "may your festival be blessed".
In Bangladesh, people also use the term Eid Mubarak, and may also say: "Eider Shubhechchha" meaning "Eid’s Greetings".
Southeast Asia
In Malay speaking countries such as Malasyia, Brunei and Singapore, Muslims use the expression: "Selamat Hari Raya" or "Selamat Idul Fitri" (in Indonesian) or "Salam Aidilfitri" (in Malay).
This expression is usually accompanied by "Minal Aidin Wal Faizin", an Arab sentence meaning "May we be sacred one more time and succeed in our fasting".
The Philippines, which recognises Eid as a legal holiday, use both Eid Mubarak and the Malay term. For Eid al-Fitr, they say: "Salamat Hariraya Puwasa" and for Eid al-Adha they say: "Salamat Hariraya Hadji".
Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan
Persian speakers say "Eid-e shoma mobarak" or "Eid mobarak".
West Africa
In the Hausa language, people say "Barka da Sallah", translating to "blessed Eid prayers".
In Bambara, the language of Mali, people say "Sambe-Sambe".
Ghanian Muslims say: "Ni ti yuun’ Palli" meaning "Happy new Eid season" and the Hausa greeting is used too.
Latin America and Spain
The expression "Feliz Eid" is used, meaning "Happy Eid".
How to wish someone a Happy Eid
Depending on the culture and Eid, you can wish someone a happy Eid in different ways with the phrases listed above.
However, many Muslims recognise the term Eid Mubarak - which is a great thing to say if you want to express your intention.
Dropping someone a message, or a phone call to say Eid Mubarak or another term from above, will be a thoughtful and kind gesture to wish someone a Happy Eid.