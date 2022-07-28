Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour is coming to Gillette Stadium

Sir Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to Foxborough.

The two shows at Gillette Stadium are the latest stop on the United States leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.

He previously played two shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend.

Sir Elton arrived in America earlier in July and has played two shows so far - one in Philadephia and another in Detroit.

When is the show at GilletteStadium?

Sir Elton will be a show at Gillette Stadium tonight (28 July).

He already played one last night (27 July).

It is the final time he will play in New England.

Where is GilletteStadium?

Gillette Stadium is in Foxborough, Massachusetts

The full address is: 1 Patriot Pl, Foxborough, MA 02035, United States.

What time do the concerts start?

Stadium gates will open at 6pm.

The concert itself will start at 8pm today (28 July).

Is there an opening act?

There will be no opening act before Sir Elton, so he will be on stage at 8pm.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster US is showing tickets are still available for tonight’s show at Gillette Stadium.

The lowest price tickets at $120 and the most expensive will set you back $2,655.

Sir Elton John performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 24, 2022 in London (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What songs and setlist could he play?

Here is the setlist and songs played during the first Gillette Stadium show, according to Setlist.fm:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song (Elton dedicated this song to Aretha Franklin)

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word (band introductions)

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Robert Kraft)

The Bitch Is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart(Elton John & Kiki Dee song)

What have police said about traffic?

In a post on Facebook, South Walpole Police Department said: “South Walpole #TrafficUpdate — Walpole Police officials and Town Administration have received multiple inquiries since last Thursday night in regards to the excessive traffic in and around South Walpole during the last few concert events.

“Town officials have reached out to the State Police and Stadium officials to attempt to alleviate some of the traffic conditions during the Elton John concerts set to be held on Wednesday and Thursday night this week.

“Town officials have asked Stadium officials to open the parking lots early for both of the events this week to allow traffic to keep flowing.

“The Walpole Police Department will also be working closely with the Massachusetts State Police to encourage State Police Troopers to continuously allow traffic from Water St. on to Route 1 on a consistent basis.

“Town officials believe that keeping the traffic flowing in South Walpole is a key factor in dealing with the problem we are facing.” The following roads will be closed from 4.30pm on 27 July:

• Washington St at South St (Northern access point): Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Washington St. • Washington St at Pine St: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Washington St. • Pine St at Walpole Park South: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Route 1. • Washington St at Clinton Ave: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Washington St. • Washington St at South St (Southern access point nearest the cemetery): Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Washington St. • South Walpole Square: Normal assignment to manage traffic in the square. • Water St: Normal assignment to manage traffic in the square and act as a liaison with MSP at the intersection of Route 1 and North St (Foxboro). • Summer St at Eldor Dr: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Summer St. • Winter St at Eldor Dr: Local traffic only and concert traffic will remain on Winter St. • The Preserve: Officers assigned to this complex to answer calls for service. • Comstock and Concord Dr: Officers will patrol these areas to handle quality of life related calls for service and/ or traffic issues. The police added: “These restrictions will remain in place until approximately 9:00 PM that evening. There will be a heavy police presence in the area.

“The roadways that are closed will have a police officer stationed in a Walpole police cruiser. The officers will be available to answer questions or address concerns that residents may have and to respond to any immediate public safety issues that need to be addressed.

“Town officials will evaluate the outcome of these changes prior to the second Elton John concert set to be held at the stadium on Thursday evening.

“It is expected that the same roads will be impacted however, Town officials may make further changes if necessary. It is our hope that these changes will result in a greater improvement over what occurred during the last two events. Thank you!”

How much is parking?

The parking will cost the following:

General Parking (Pay-On-Arrival Only)$50 for cars and motorcycles

$150 for buses and oversized vehicles

Oversized vehicle parking lot located in lot 52

Lot 15 for rideshare, back of lot 6 for taxis

Gillette Stadium reminds people driving to the concert that there will be a one-way system in place and potential for heavy traffic.

What are the other tour dates?

Sir Elton’s North American tour dates are as follows:

27 July - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

28 July - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

30 July - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field

5 August - Chicago, IL- Soldier Field

7 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

8 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

10 September - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

13 September - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

16 September - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

18 September - Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

22 September - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

24 September - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

30 September - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

2 October - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

8 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium

9 October - Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s® Stadium

16 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

17 October - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

21 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

22 October - Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

29 October - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

1 November - Las Vegas , NV - Allegiant Stadium

4 November - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

9 November - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

11 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

12 November - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

17 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

18 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

20 November - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Is this Elton John’s farewell tour?

In 2018, Sir Elton announced that he would be retiring and would embark on a final three year world tour.

It will span 300 shows across the globe.

The tour has been delayed due to the pandemic.