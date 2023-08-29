Tom King, who has proven a popular character on Emmerdale, is set to be brutally attacked as he contemplates his future in the Dales

Emmerdale is set to air some horrifying scenes soon, as Tom King faces a brutal attack as he is mugged. This comes as Tom is considering his future in the village, and his relationship with Belle Dingle approaches a fresh hurdle.

As mentioned, Tom is contemplating his future in the Dales, in the wake of Rishi Sharma’s death. As Rishi’s lodger at Holdgate Farm, Tom realises he needs to find somewhere new to stay and considers moving away from the village.

After Belle learns of his dilemma, she begins to worry that he’s not invested in their relationship and her insecurity worsens when she notices chemistry between Tom and Dawn Fletcher.

Keen to dispel rumours and put some worries at ease, Dawn invites Tom and Belle on a double date with her and her husband Billy. Belle does agree but during the outing, it’s not long before tensions arise.

Dawn tries to reign everything in and restore peace, but that goes awry and Belle decides to make a hasty exit with Tom following behind. Tom is soon called out on a vets call and as he prepares to leave in his new car, he is confronted by a thug who demands his car keys.