One of the most heartbreaking episodes in recent Emmerdale history will air tonight as someone will die - but who?

One of the most exciting storylines on Emmerdale in recent times looks to be reaching its peak as Mackenzie, Chloe and Charity were involved in a horror crash leading to Mackenzie having to choose who to save.

Charity, Mackenzie and Chloe are in somewhat of a love triangle. Mackenzie and Charity were involved in a long-term relationship, but Mack cheated with Chloe who fell pregnant. Mack left Charity and embarked on a relationship with the mother of his child.

However, recently Chloe overheard exes Mackenzie and Charity discussing their recent night of passion together. This left Chloe, who Mack recently proposed to, heartbroken over the betrayal.

In Tuesday’s episode (October 10), the parents of baby Reuben packed up for a trip to Scotland with the view of potentially moving there on a permanent basis, as it is where Mack is from.

Before the trip, Chloe spotted a tender moment between Mackenzie and Charity in the village and was left seething. She became withdrawn and set off, with Mack oblivious to her fragile mental state.

Things take a turn for the worst when just after setting off, they spot Charity broken down at the side of the road and Chloe offers her a lift. The mood immediately becomes tense when Chloe starts making several digs and passive aggressive comments.

Chloe intentionally misses their turn and plans to abandon Mack and Charity somewhere remote. Charity demands that she pulls over and in an instant, a van comes out of nowhere and crashes into them.

Who dies in Emmerdale tonight?

Mackenzie has to choose just one of either Charity of Chloe as the car begins a grave descent. The most recent episode ended on a cliffhanger with Mack clinging onto a hand, with their identity a secret for now. It’s also unknown if Chloe has left the Dales.