Seven UK cities have been confirmed as being on the shortlist to host the global singing contest on behalf of Ukraine

Excitement surrounding the UK hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is growing, and it has been announced that the BBC will issue an update on the host city later today (Tuesday 27 September).

There are seven cities across the country which are on the shortlist to welcome the contest to their top venues.

So, which cities are on the shortlist to host much-loved worldwide singing contest Eurovision , and is it possible to get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sam Ryder earned the UK second place in Eurovision 2022 - and the UK will now host Eurovision 2023.

When will the BBC make an announcement about Eurovision 2023?

It is not known exactly when the BBC will make an announcement about the host city, however, BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent told viewers of the show that more information would be revealed today (Tuesday 27 September).

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning, presenter Nugent said: ‘This morning, listen very carefully to what I’m saying.

“Ahead of an expected update from our BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson we’re going to be looking at the situation in Manchester.”

After looking at how Manchester is hoping to secure the contest, Nugent, said: “As we said earlier, later today we are expecting an update from the BBC.”

She added: “As soon as we know, you will know.”

Why is the UK hosting Eurovision 2023?

Ukraine’s entry from Kalush Orchestra , Stefania, won this year’s contest - and usually, the winning country hosts the following year.

It was decided by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), however, that next year’s contest could not be held in Ukraine due to the on-going war with Russia.

The UK took second place in Eurovision 2022 with Sam Ryder ’s Spaceman, and so it was decided in July that the UK would host the contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

The BBC, which is the UK’s EBU member, will be holding the event on behalf of Ukraine’s national broadcaster UA:PBC.

Exact plans are still being drawn up, but it is thought that many of the contest’s elements will likely be run by Ukraine, including the hosts and entertainment.

Which UK cities are shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023?

There are seven cities on the shortlist to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

They are Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

There are strict criteria for Eurovision host cities, which includes having a venue that can hold at least 10,000 people, and access to an international airport.

Has the UK hosted the Eurovision song contest before?

Yes, the UK has hosted the Eurovision song contest previously.

In 2023, it will be the ninth time the event has been held in the UK.

It was staged at Brighton Dome in 1974, London’s Wembley Arena in 1977, Harrogate’s international centre in 1982, and most recently Birmingham’s National Indoor Arena in 1998.

Can you get tickets to Eurovision 2023?

All information about tickets, including prices, availability and the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed host city and venue for the show.

To be the first to know when Eurovision Song Contest 2023 tickets will go on sale, you can sign up to the official Eurovision Song Contest newsletter and follow the official social media channels YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter and Facebook .