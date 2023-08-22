Notting Hill Carnival takes over West London this bank holiday weekend - here’s everything you need to know

Notting Hill Carnival is set to take place in West London this bank holiday weekend as two million people descend on the streets of W11. The event started in 1959 as a celebration of London’s thriving Caribbean communities in the midst of racial tensions.

The celebration - which see’s 50,000 parade performers take to the streets - returned last year a brief hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. Last year’s edition saw artists such as Sean Paul and Koffee surprise festival-goers across the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about Notting Hill Carnival 2023 including the dates, address, times, and live stream.

When is Notting Hill Carnival 2023?

Notting Hill Carnival takes over the August Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday, August 26 to Monday, August 28.

Is Notting Hill Carnival 2023 free to attend?

Caribbean carnivals are a vibrant affair

Notting Hill Carnival is mostly free to attend. However, for revellers wanting to join in with the parade you must belong to an group recognised by the carnival or opt to pay to join the procession.

Notting Hill Carnival 2023 address

Notting Hill Carnival takes place on the streets of London W10 and W11. This year’s route starts near Westbourne Grove tube station at 9.30am with procession going around Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove, Westbourne Grove, Westbourne Park and Kensal Road.

When does Notting Hill Carnival 2023 finish?

Notting Hill Carnival is set to finish on Monday, 28 August at 7pm. This is due to the council enforcing a strict noise curfew to avoid upsetting residents.

Will Notting Hill Carnival 2023 be live-streamed?

There are a number of platforms live-streaming performances from Notting Hill Carnival. Amazon Music will stream performances on its +44 podcast. As well as backstage interviews from on Amazon Music UK’s Twitch channel.