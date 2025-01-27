Exclusive: Toto guitarist Steve Lukather on UK return, 'Africa' & working with greats

Photo via Chris Hewlett PR

Toto will kickoff their first tour of the UK since 2018 in Glasgow this weekend and ahead of taking to the stage, I spoke with legendary guitarist and vocalist Steve Lukather in an exclusive interview.

For a band with numerous hits including ‘Rosanna’, ‘Hold The Line’ and ‘Africa’ to name a few, numerous Grammy Awards under their belt and a spot in the Musicians Hall of Fame, you’d be forgiven to think it was crazy that something so simple as “It’s a bunch of guys playing guitars and singing.” could be the key ingredient to Toto’s success.

However, it’s a formula that has helped keep Toto in-demand for close to five decades and for Steve Lukather his enthusiasm and appreciation for music has never waned. As the band prepares to return to the UK this week, he’s teased what fans can expect at their upcoming shows.

“I’m very excited to come back to the UK. The pandemic kinda screwed a few years of that up. We probably would have come back sooner. I’m glad we are coming back now as the band right now is killing it. We have a brand new setlist, we are gonna play all the hits, but all the other stuff is a completely different show than it has been for awhile - a couple of things we’ve never done before. Try to really freshen it up and play some stuff that our old fans want to hear,” Lukather said.

Throughout his career, the music scene in the United Kingdom has influenced Luke. His love of The Beatles is well-documented and in an interview with GuitarWorld published last year, the guitarist shared how the likes of Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and David Gilmour were among the 12 guitarists who shaped his sound. Lukather explained why the UK has always been “special” for him.

“The UK has always been special to me for the single reason that my first introduction to it was via The Beatles. The UK was always a magical place to guys from Los Angeles as that was where The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and all the great bands from the original era of rock n roll came from. First time, I came to the UK was at 19-years-old with Boz Scaggs and needless to say I fell in love with the culture, the people and yes I know that Indian food is the country’s food of choice - it’s the best in the world, but I’m still up for a Sunday roast,” Lukather stated.

Throughout his career, the legendary guitarist has had the opportunity to work with legends such as Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Eddie Van Halen, Joni Mitchell, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Nicks and in 2012 he joined Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band. Luke admitted that playing with legends is something that “never gets old”.

“Ringo and I have developed a great friendship over the last 13 years. We live near each other, we hang out and I love him as a human being. He’s a very special human being and one of the coolest people I’ve met on planet Earth.

It never gets old when you are working with legends and every single one of them works differently. Everyone has their own style, their own engineers, their own sound, the way they like things and in all the cases when I was working they just let me play whatever I want. They weren’t all written out in notation. That’s not what doing records was all about - that was just throwing up a sketch with some letters on it representing the chord symbols and for all of us musicians to add our own flavours to it and it turns into a record two hours later,” Lukather added.

As demand for Luke’s and his future bandmates’ services as studio musicians skyrocketed, Lukather, Jeff and Steve Porcaro, David Paich, David Hungate and Bobby Kimball joined together in 1977 to form Toto and they saw success with their first album, which featured the iconic ‘Hold The Line’. However, the band’s sales endured a slump as both ‘Hydra’ and ‘Turn Back' failed to hit the same heights as its predecessor and left the band in danger of being dropped by Columbia Records.

But, the release of ‘Toto IV’ brought millions of new listeners to the band and the album was met with acclaim.

The album went 4x platinum in the United States, earned the band numerous Grammy Awards in 1983 and saw the release of the timeless classics ‘Rosanna’ and ‘Africa’. The latter went on to become the band’s first and only no.1 hit, became the band’s signature song and Luke admitted the song’s success came to a shock to himself and the rest of the band.

“It’s been a hit like four times! We recorded it in 1981 - I was 24-years-old. We were just having fun in the studio making a great track, we had no idea what the words were. That was the last thing put on was the lead vocal with the lyrics so that’s when we started laughing going ‘are you kidding me?’. But it’s a great track. As a production piece it was a big production. Four 24-track machines synced up with all this wild percussion, craziness, vocals, acoustic instruments, the layering of the voices, keyboards, synth stuff - it was crazy. We just had a fun time making a highly produced record and then we put it on the shelf and thought ‘ah well this ain’t gonna be a hit and it turns out I was way wrong about that’.

I was always wrong about it. I laughed when I was playing on Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’, I laughed when I was playing on ‘Let’s Get Physical’ and I was like ‘come on, you guys are kidding me with these lyrics’ and I was wrong every time. The ones I thought were gonna be a smash… crickets… nothing,” Luke joked.

For any band or artist, following up on an acclaimed album is a tough ask for anyone and whilst none of the albums that followed ‘Toto IV’ reached the same heights, Toto has remained in-demand and their fanbase continues to get younger.

“It’s a bunch of guys playing guitars and singing, man. I’m not going to have a gigantic, purple and glowing elephant flying out of my anus while I play the opening line of ‘Rosanna,” Luke stated.

In the world of streaming, the band’s catalogue is played more than three million times daily on Spotify alone by an audience that continues to get younger month to month. Lukather expressed his appreciation for performing in front of a new generation of fans.

“People are listening to our music and it’s a newer and younger generation. How and why ‘Africa’ - a silly little song that just hit a nerve. I’d never have guessed it but I’m happy to have it, but that’s just a small way to get in the door. People come to see the show and then all of a sudden they go ‘wow they do a lot of other stuff too’, and then all of a sudden we’ve got a new fanbase - our third generation so it’s really pretty wild for us and I’m very honoured and grateful. We sit around and look at each other and smile and go ‘aren’t we the luckiest sons of b****** on planet Earth?,” Luke added.