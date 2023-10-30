Fatboy Slim aka Norman Cook will be heading out on a huge UK & Ireland tour in 2024

Fatboy Slim is hitting the road in 2024 for a UK and Ireland headline tour. The legendary DJ - real name Norman Cook - will embark on the ‘Fatboy Slim Loves Summer’ tour in June, performing at eight outdoor venues.

Fatboy Slim will kick off the headline tour in Dublin before playing shows in Cornwall, Manchester, Scarborough, Bedfordshire, Glasgow, Galway and Halifax. The show also arrives on the heels of ‘Right Here, Right Then’ - a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the infamous Big Beach Boutique event, the silver anniversary reissue of ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ and the return of All Back to Minehead.

Speaking of the tour, Cook said: “Here we go again everyone… this tour covers some stunning locations, many of which I’ve never played before and I’m really excited about it. Roll on the summer.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Fatboy Slim’s UK and Ireland 2024 tour including how to buy tickets and tour dates.

How to buy tickets for Fatboy Slim’s UK & Ireland 2024 tour

Fans of Fatboy Slim can purchase tickets to the UK & Ireland tour via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets are available to buy from 10am on Friday, November 3.

Fatboy Slim UK & Ireland 2024 full tour dates

June

14 – Fairview Park, Dublin

15 – Eden Sessions, Cornwall

July

05 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

06 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

07 – Tofte Manor, Bedfordshire

20 – SWG3 Outdoors, Glasgow

August

09 – Galway Airport, Galway