A prelude to the Oscar ceremony itself, the 14th Annual Governors Awards took place in Los Angeles overnight, with four honorary Oscars handed out at the event.

(L-R) US film editor Carol Littleton, US actor Mel Brooks and US actress Angela Bassett pose with their Academy Honorary Award while US film executive Michelle Satter poses with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

It wouldn’t be the awards season without the glitz and glamour of the annual Governors Awards, which took place at the Grand Ballroom of the Hollywood and Highland Center, in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California. While for some the ceremony could be considered a test run for the red carpet in March when the Academy Awards take place, for four individuals it was a more celebratory occasion, with honorary Oscars being handed out in recognition of their work within the industry.

The Governors Awards are special honorary awards given out every year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which is responsible for organizing the Oscars (Academy Awards). These awards are presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the film industry throughout their careers, either through exceptional achievements or outstanding service.

Unlike the regular Academy Awards ceremony, which recognizes achievements in films released in the previous year, the Governors Awards focus on honouring individuals for their overall impact on the film industry over time. The Governors' Awards ceremony is typically held separately from the main Oscars ceremony - to allow for those overindulgent speeches before the music for the next award begins…

The Governors Awards were first introduced in 2009 to recognize recipients in a more intimate setting, providing more time to celebrate each honoree's accomplishments.

Who was awarded at the 14th Annual Governors Awards?

Four honorary Oscars were handed out at the ceremony last night:

Angela Bassett

US actress Angela Bassett accepts the Academy Honorary Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Known for her powerful and versatile performances in various films and television projects, some of her notable roles include Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do with It" (for which she received an Academy Award nomination) and Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films like "Black Panther."

Mel Brooks

US actor Mel Brooks (2nd L) accepts the Academy Honorary Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Mel Brooks is renowned for his contributions to comedy and is a celebrated filmmaker. Some of his most famous works include "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," and "Spaceballs." He has received numerous awards for his contributions to entertainment.

Carol Littleton

US film editor Carol Littleton accepts the Academy Honorary Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Littleton is a highly respected film editor known for her collaborations with prominent directors. She has worked on films such as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Big Chill," and "The Accidental Tourist." Her work has earned her recognition and acclaim in the film industry.

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Michelle Satter

US film executive Michelle Satter (C) accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Michelle Satter is known for her role as the Founding Director of the Feature Film Program at the Sundance Institute. The Sundance Institute is a non-profit organization that supports independent filmmakers and their projects. Michelle Satter has been instrumental in developing and overseeing the Sundance Institute's Feature Film Program, which provides support, mentorship, and resources to emerging filmmakers.

Under Satter's leadership, the Feature Film Program at Sundance has played a crucial role in nurturing and promoting independent voices in cinema. The program includes labs, workshops, grants, and other initiatives aimed at helping filmmakers develop their projects and bring them to the screen.

