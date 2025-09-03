Sony Pictures has unveiled the first look at 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Nia DaCosta’s follow-up to the revived horror franchise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film picks up after the 2025 film 28 Years Later, with Spike (Alfie Williams) drawn into the orbit of Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his gang of acrobatic killers in a ruined England.

According to the official synopsis, Dr Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) enters a dangerous new relationship with world-shifting consequences, while Spike’s encounter with Crystal spirals into a nightmare. This time, the infected aren’t the biggest threat - the survivors are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cillian Murphy makes a brief return as Jim, the protagonist of 28 Days Later. He’ll appear alongside Fiennes, Emma Laird, Maura Bird, Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry.

Director Danny Boyle, who serves as executive producer, told Variety that Murphy will take on a major role in the planned third installment.

He also confirmed that both O’Connell and Fiennes will have expanded roles in The Bone Temple, pushing the story further onto the mainland.

Written and produced by Alex Garland, the film is backed by Boyle, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew. It’s a joint production between Columbia Pictures, DNA Films and Decibel Films, with Sony handling distribution.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple hits theaters on January 16, 2026.