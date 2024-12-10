Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy has been spotted in a trailer for the new film ‘28 Years Later’ - but fans have been left horrified. (Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment) | Sony Pictures Entertainment

Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy has been spotted in a trailer for the new film ‘28 Years Later’ - but fans have been left horrified.

The nail-biting trailer for the upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film dropped this morning (Tuesday 9 December) giving fans a glimpse of what's to come in the horror sequel. However, viewers were left aghast by one notable unexpected moment when a clip showing a zombie rise up in a field behind Jodie Comer's character appeared to be Cillian Murphy.

It was previously speculated that the Irish actor would be reviving his role as Jim in Danny Boyle's latest flick, however, it was expected that he'd be returning in human form. Fans were quick to share their shock on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One wrote: “Bro, what this mf did to Cillian Murphy”. Another said: “Oh god finally! Was not expecting Cillian Murphy to come back like that! I'm shook!!!”.

Back in January, Cillian, 48, addressed speculation that he'd once again feature in the hit zombie franchise. Cillian told The Independent of his plans for involvement: “I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys (Boyle and Garland), and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I'm there.”

The original film 28 Days Later starred Cillian as a bicycle courier who wakes up from a coma to discover the accidental release of a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has caused the breakdown of society. Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson appeared in supporting roles.

The film 28 Years Later is the sequel to 2002's 28 Days Later and 2007's 28 Weeks Later. It is set to hit cinemas in June 2025 and also stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman and Jack O'Connell. A sequel has already been ordered - 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple - and will be directed by The Marvels' Nia DaCosta.