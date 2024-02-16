"Navalny" was an Oscar-winning documentary that was released in 2022 to critical acclaim - and more agitation from the Kremlin (Credit Warner Bros. Pictures)

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and staunch critic of Vladimir Putin, has been reported to have died in prison, according to Russian prison services. Navalny was moved to the penal colony inside the Artic Circle in late 2023, considered one of the harshest prisons in the country.

The statement reads that Navalny was complaining that he felt unwell after he went for a walk on Friday morning. He was said to have then immediately lost consciousness and that an emergency medical team had immediately been called and tried to resuscitate him but without success - with the statement going on to say the cause of death “ is being established."

His fearless activism and outspoken criticism of corruption within the Russian government made Navalny a hero to many, and an enemy of the Kremlin in turn. A prominent opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner, Navalny gained widespread attention for his investigations into high-level corruption among Russian officials, including members of Putin's inner circle.

His efforts to expose corruption through his blog, social media, and YouTube channel, as well as his involvement in organizing protests and rallies, earned him a significant following and posed a direct challenge to Putin's authority. The 2022 documentary, “Navalny,” gave audiences a rare inside look into the world that Navalny found himself in, yet never shied away from what he felt was his moral obligation.

What is “Navalny” about?

"Navalny" is a documentary film that revolves around Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the events related to his poisoning. The film explores the poisoning of Navalny with a Novichok nerve agent in August 2020, his hospitalization, and the subsequent investigation into the poisoning.

It delves into Navalny's accusations against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his poisoning, despite the Kremlin's repeated denials of involvement. The documentary also highlights the efforts of journalists and investigators, including the Bellingcat journalist Christo Grozev and Navalny’s right-hand woman Maria Pevchikh, to uncover details of the plot, indicating Putin's potential involvement.

Who else appears in “Navalny”?

Was “Navalny” nominated for any awards?

The film garnered critical acclaim and with it, a host of awards including the prestigious Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. Additionally, it received nominations across various categories at esteemed ceremonies like the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, and Producers Guild of America Awards

How long is “Navalny”?

“Navalny” is a relatively short documentary film, with a run time of 97 minutes or 1 hour 37 minutes.

What age rating is “Navalny”?

The British Board of Film Classification has rated “Navalny” as a 12A, for “infrequent strong language”

Where can I stream “Navalny” online?

