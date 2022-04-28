The follow-up to James Cameron’s Avatar is finally due for release 13 years after the original record-breaking film hit cinemas

The first Avatar sequel will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.

It’s been more than a decade since James Cameron released the first Avatar film , and also promised fans several sequels.

It’s now finally happening, and fans can look forward to the first of four sequels hitting the cinema later this year.

So, what will the film be called, what will it be about and when will it be released in UK cinemas?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What will Avatar 2 be called?

It was first reported by the BBC in 2018 that this was a possible title for the second film, and then in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight Avatar director, writer, producer, and co-editor James Cameron confirmed that this was “one of the titles in consideration”.

Avatar 2 will follow on from the 2009 release of sci-fi epic adventure Avatar, which became one of the highest-grossing films worldwide.

It is set in 2154 and tells the story of paraplegic Marine Jake Sully who decides to take his place in a mission on the distant world of Pandora, which is the home to the Na’vi - a race of aliens with blue skin.

Jake is asked to infiltrate the Na’vi people by the cooperating military unit, with the use of an avatar identity which has been made so that he looks like the Na’vi race.

He agrees to this in exchange for the spinal surgery that will fix his legs, but when he travels to Pandora he begins to bond with the native tribe and quickly falls in love with the beautiful alien Neytiri.

What will Avatar 2 be about?

Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out exactly what the plotline of Avatar: The Way of Water will be as details are being kept a secret for now.

Cameron has, however, treated audiences at the Las Vegas CinemaCon to a first look at the film with a teaser trailer - and UK fans will get to see the same footage in the coming days.

While introducing the film, Cameron told the crowd that he “set out to test the limits of what cinema can do” with the new film, and each audience member was given 3D glasses to watch the new footage.

According to the Hollywood Reporter , the second film is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

The teaser trailer focuses on Jake and Neytiri and includes shots of Pandora’s bright blue water, both above and below the surface.

Toruk, the flying creatures introduced in the first film, are also seen as well as new whale-like creatures.

The synopsis of the film on IMDB reads “Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora.

“Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.”

Disney, which will be distributing the Avatar sequels because of the Disney-Fox merger, has announced that they will be attaching the teaser trailer to the cinematic release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday 5 May.

The footage will then be released online a week later.

Who will be in the cast of Avatar 2?

Lead actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles as Jake and Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water

Sigourney Weaver will also return as Doctor Grace Augustine, while Stephen Lang will also return as Colonel Miles Quaritch.

The film also features some big-name newcomers including Cameron’s Titanic star Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

Little is known about Winslet and Diesel’s characters, as information about their involvement in the film has been kept under wraps.

It has been revealed that Winslet’s character, called Ronal, will be part of Avatar’s new expansion of races on Pandora.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Cameron revealed that Winslet will play “a character who’s part of the Sea People, the reef people”.

Diesel’s character remains a complete mystery.

When will Avatar 2 be released in the UK?

Avatar: The Way of Water will be in cinemas in the US on 16 December this year.

A UK release date has not yet been confirmed.

The film is planned to be released in a variety of formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX and more.

The original Avatar film is available to watch on services including Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video now.

What will the third, fourth or fifth films be called and when will they be released?

The names of the third, fourth and fifth Avatar films have not yet been confirmed, but Cameron has said that at least some of the footage for the other sequels was filmed back-to-back with Avatar: The Way of Water.

According to the 2018 BBC article , the films may be called Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

They are set to be released in the US on 20 December 2024, 18 December 2026 and 22 December 2028.