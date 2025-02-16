From left, Pegah Pourmand Timothée Chalamet, Marisa Tomei and Annabelle Wallis at the Bafta Awards 2025From left, Pegah Pourmand Timothée Chalamet, Marisa Tomei and Annabelle Wallis at the Bafta Awards 2025
From left, Pegah Pourmand Timothée Chalamet, Marisa Tomei and Annabelle Wallis at the Bafta Awards 2025 | Getty

Bafta Awards 2025 best and worst dressed featuring Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, David Tennant, Isabella Rossellini, Marisa Tomei, Molly-Mae Hague and more

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

16th Feb 2025, 5:31pm

The Baftas is being held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, and the stars have started to stream in.

It is being broadcast on BBC One, and will be shown from 7pm although the ceremony gets going before then.

The A-listers started making their way down the red carpet earlier this afternoon, and here’s a selection of some of the outfits on display, together with our verdict which, needless to say, is about as subjective as you get.

Enjoy the glitz and the glamour - and see if you agree with our verdict about one Hollywood star looking like a chimney sweep.

Sorry influencer, but it's a no from us. The top half looks like the kind of thing one of He-Man's enemies might have worn, and the oversized sleeves just have a 'first day of term in new school jumper that will last all year' vibe

1. Molly-Mae Hague

Sorry influencer, but it's a no from us. The top half looks like the kind of thing one of He-Man's enemies might have worn, and the oversized sleeves just have a 'first day of term in new school jumper that will last all year' vibe | Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

The fashion designer and actress looks showy but stylish. Good effort.

2. Pegah Pourmand

The fashion designer and actress looks showy but stylish. Good effort. | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The star of Mike Leigh's Hard Truths, who is nominated in the Best Actress category, looks great. Classy, stylish... everything you want for an awards do

3. Marianne Jean-Baptiste

The star of Mike Leigh's Hard Truths, who is nominated in the Best Actress category, looks great. Classy, stylish... everything you want for an awards do | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The English actor's get up is simple but effective. Who needs a shirt anyway?

4. James McAvoy

The English actor's get up is simple but effective. Who needs a shirt anyway? | Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

