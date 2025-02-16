It is being broadcast on BBC One, and will be shown from 7pm although the ceremony gets going before then.
The A-listers started making their way down the red carpet earlier this afternoon, and here’s a selection of some of the outfits on display, together with our verdict which, needless to say, is about as subjective as you get.
Enjoy the glitz and the glamour - and see if you agree with our verdict about one Hollywood star looking like a chimney sweep.
1. Molly-Mae Hague
Sorry influencer, but it's a no from us. The top half looks like the kind of thing one of He-Man's enemies might have worn, and the oversized sleeves just have a 'first day of term in new school jumper that will last all year' vibe | Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
2. Pegah Pourmand
The fashion designer and actress looks showy but stylish. Good effort. | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
3. Marianne Jean-Baptiste
The star of Mike Leigh's Hard Truths, who is nominated in the Best Actress category, looks great. Classy, stylish... everything you want for an awards do | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
4. James McAvoy
The English actor's get up is simple but effective. Who needs a shirt anyway? | Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images
