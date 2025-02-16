The night is one of the major fixtures in awards season, which has already seen the Golden Globes in January, and builds up to the Oscars at the beginning of next month.

Already there are several films making their impact felt, with Conclave, Emilia Perez and The Brutalist gaining nominations across the board, and Wicked and The Apprentice also picking up support.

But as the stars take their tables and hope for glory, there’s another listing to bear in mind - the fortune of the individuals. This is a round-up of the net worth of those listed in the four main acting categories - Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress. Hollywood is a lucrative employer if you make it big, and the talent on display has been justly rewarded in many cases - although there is one nominee who is head and shoulders above the rest in financial terms.

The Baftas will be on BBC1 from 7pm, and are being presented by David Tennant. Here, according to wealth bible Celebritynetworth.com, is the net worth of the nominees. It starts with the lowest and ends with the highest, and apologies to four nominees not included, but data was not available.

1 . Mikey Madison - $1m The American is nominated in the Leading Actress category for her turn as Anora in the film of the same name, playing a sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch's son. She has appeared in the FX television series Better Things, and the films, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Monster, Nostalgia and All Souls. Celebritynetworth.com estimates she has a $1m fortune | Getty Images

2 . Cynthia Erivo - $5m Nominated for Leading Actress for her role in Wicked, the British Erivo has starred in The Color Purple on Broadway, as well as in films including Widows and Harriet | Getty Images for National Board

3 . Kieran Culkin - $5m For years less famous than his brother Macaulay - who despite being retired from acting is himself worth $18m - Kieran Culkin has made a name for himself, and a considerable fortune. His role as Roman Roy in dynastic drama Succession brought him wide acclaim, and at the Baftas he's up in the Supporting Actor category for A Real Pain, having already won a Golden Globe last month for the film | Getty Images