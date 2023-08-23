If you thought the Barbie trend would calm down after the film's release, well, you couldn’t be more wrong

Barbiecore has literally taken over long before the "Barbie" film was released on July 21 as brand collaborations - including high street fashion store Zara - were all over our social media feeds. But if you thought that now the film is out the Barbie phenomenon would now begin to calm then think again because actually it’s only just getting started. It really is a Barbie world and we are just living in it.

The "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling broke records during its opening weekend at the box office and is nearing the $2 billion mark. So it’s no surprise that the biggest film of the year and the highest grossing film for Warner Bros rumours of "Barbie 2" have started to swirl.

Will there be a sequel to "Barbie"?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nothing has been confirmed however Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz told Variety “we’re not saying, ‘Okay, let’s think already about movie two and three.’ Let’s get the first one right and make that a success. And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen.”

Sounds to us like a Barbie film franchise is definitely on the cards.

What is "Barbie Botox"?

Barbie Botox has recently been trending on TikTok. Women have been getting Botox injected into their trapezius muscles (muscle that goes from the back of your neck across your shoulder and down the spine) in order to give the appearance of a longer neck just like barbie.

However experts have warned that the procedure which starts from £800 may not may not give the same neck-slimming effects for everyone. Think this one will be a pass from us but who knew that Barbie would start a trend in women wanting longer giraffe necks!

Are there any new Barbie Collaborations?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not just the fashion brands Zara, Boohoo, Gap and Primark that have been getting in on the Barbie action. Crocs and Lush have also launched their Barbie collab ranges.

Crocs released a pair of Barbie pink collections in three different designs for adults and kids. Plus an entire range of Barbie jibitz charms - our fave is the miniature pink Barbie handbag.

Lush x Barbie - Beauty brand Lush launched a limited edition Barbie range that includes everything from cute Barbie shaped bath bombs, heart shaped body balm and a jelly face mask. Everything you need to feel like a real Barbie Girl.

What is the Barbie museum?

If you want to see the largest Barbie Doll collection you will have to head over to Montreal, Canada. The Barbie Expo museum originally opened its doors in 2016, and is the largest permanent exhibition of Barbie dolls in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to WWD the exhibit features “more than 1,000 dolls in the most head-turning outfits, including those that are dressed by renowned designers including Bob Mackie, Vera Wang and Dior” as well as Barbie dolls created in collaboration with well known brands including Coca-Cola, Hard Rock Café and Ferrari.

The exhibit also features Barbie dolls that were modelled on celebrities, such as Beyoncé, Elvis, Jennifer Lopez and Farrah Fawcett.