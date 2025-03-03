Canadians at the Oscars | Getty

Canadians saw some serious success at the 97th Oscars celebration on Sunday - mainly thanks to the multi-trophy performance of Anora.

The tale of the sex worker, written, directed and produced by husband-and-wife team Sean Baker and Samantha Quan, scooped several statuettes including Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Actress.

But there were several other Canadian nominees among the ranks - here’s who was at the ceremony