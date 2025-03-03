Best and worst dressed Canadians at the Oscars - featuring Anora's Sean Baker and Samantha Quan, Dune's Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe, and Emily Kassie

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

3rd Mar 2025, 11:33am
Canadians at the OscarsCanadians at the Oscars
Canadians at the Oscars | Getty
Canadians saw some serious success at the 97th Oscars celebration on Sunday - mainly thanks to the multi-trophy performance of Anora.

The tale of the sex worker, written, directed and produced by husband-and-wife team Sean Baker and Samantha Quan, scooped several statuettes including Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Actress.

But there were several other Canadian nominees among the ranks - here’s who was at the ceremony

Related topics:Oscars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice