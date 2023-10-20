These are the best films to keep kids entertained in cinemas this October

As the autumn leaves begin to fall and the air turns crisp, the anticipation of the October half-term holidays fills the hearts of both parents and children alike.

With the unpredictability of British weather often casting its grey cloud - especially so with Storm Babet - parents may find themselves in search of a silver lining to brighten the days of their little ones during this week off school.

Fortunately, this season's cinematic offerings come to the rescue, offering a quartet of outstanding films that promise to whisk your children away on extraordinary adventures, whether the sun is beaming or the rain is pouring.

Trolls Band Together (U)

What is it? A sequel to 2020's Trolls World Tour, and the third instalment in the Trolls franchise, Band Together once again follows Poppy and Branch, who have finally taken the leap and become an official couple after two films of friendship and flirtation.

As their bond deepens, Poppy stumbles upon the well-guarded secret that Branch was part of the beloved boyband phenomenon, BroZone, alongside his four brothers before he joined the Trolls.

The story of BroZone took an unexpected turn when Branch was just a baby, leading to both the disbandment of the group and a separation of their family. When Branch's brother Floyd is abducted by a pair of pop-star villains, Poppy and Branch embark on a journey to reunite the remaining brothers.

When can I watch it? Out now

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (12A)

What is it? Not really a "kids" film per se, but since Taylor Swift's back catalogue resonates with younger viewers, this concert - the highest-grossing ever - is an easy recommendation for fledgling Swifties.

Filmed across three electric shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August 2023, critics have lauded the film's direction and sound for faithfully capturing the energy and grandeur of the live performances.

Since those performances chronicle and celebrate Swift's extensive discography, no hit is left unturned, and with cinemas including Odeon, Cineworld and Showcase reportedly relaxing the rules (though Cineworld stated Swifties can not "stand or dance on their seats, throw glitter or confetti or record the screen), this is a true musical event.

When can I watch it? Out now

The Canterville Ghost (PG)

What is it? In this vibrant reimagining of Oscar Wilde's timeless children's tale, the spectral presence of Sir Simon Canterville (portrayed by Stephen Fry) has wandered the halls of his castle for countless centuries.

When a family from the United States relocates to the imposing countryside manor, hijinks ensue in this Halloween tinged, kid-friendly animated feature.

Also on the ensemble voice cast are Toby Jones, Hugh Laurie, Imelda Staunton, Miranda Hart, and Meera Syal.

When can I watch it? Out now

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U)

What is it? One for even younger viewers now, based on the Canadian animated TV series. When a mystical meteor crash-lands in Adventure City, it bestows the PAW Patrol pups with extraordinary abilities and reshapes them into The Mighty Pups.