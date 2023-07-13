Telling news your way
WATCH: The Scotsman film podcast give their Elemental review and react to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Our podcasters cast their eye over the the latest Disney Pixar Movie Elemental and horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door.

By Graham Falk
1 hour ago

As we hit approach the drop of summer's big blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer, a number of big hitters are arriving on the big screen and we've got the latest reviews for you right here on (Not) Everyone's A Film Critic.

While we cast an eye over our favourite film soundtracks ever as part of our topic of the week, we also delve deep into the latest Disney Pixar release 'Elemental' - does it stand up to the usual standards of Disney Pixar? Horror hit Insidious has also landed in the last week - was a fifth film in the franchise needed? Or is it a big waste of time?

We couldn't leave you without looking at Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One - does Tom Cruise hit the mark again?

