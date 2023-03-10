George Foreman defeated Michael Moorer in 1994 to become the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history

Khris Davis stars as George Foreman in the new biographical sports drama Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. The film focuses on the rise and rebirth of Hall of Fame boxer George Foreman who famously became the oldest heavyweight champion of all time at 46 years and 169 days.

Over the course of his glittering 30-year career Foreman faced some of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport including Muhammad Ali, Joe Fraizer and Evander Holyfield. But what can we expect from the Big George Foreman movie and what is the release date for the film? Here is everything you need to know.

Big George Foreman release date

Big George Foreman is expected to be released on Friday 28 April 2023 and it is distributed by Sony Pictures. The film is directed by George Tillman Jr who is known for films such as The Hate U Give, Men of Honor, Soul Foods and Faster. Tilman has previous experience of making biopics and he directed the film Notorious in 2009 which is based on the life and times of American rapper Notorious B.I.G.

What is the cast for Big George Foreman?

American actor Khris Davis plays the leading role as heavyweight boxer George Foreman. Davis is best known for his roles in Judas and the Black Messiah and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Tilman explained that Davis was the perfect actor for the role after months of extensive search.

He told Deadline: “We went through an extensive search across the world to find someone who could channel George, and ultimately Khris was the only one who could effortlessly encapsulate his journey so effortlessly as he went from one of boxing’s most feared fighters to retirement only to achieve one of the most astonishing comebacks at age 45.”

George Foreman was involved in a number of big fights throughout his career including the Rumble in the Jungle with Muhammad Ali. (Getty Images)

Award-winning actor Sullivan Jones plays the role of fellow heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. Foreman famously lost to Ali in 1974 in a fight dubbed The Rumble in the Jungle.

Jones is best known for his roles in Harlem, Gilden Edge and The Looming Tower. The cast also includes Lawrence Gilliard Jr, Sonja Sohn, and Sam Trammell. However, their roles in the film are yet to be confirmed.

What to expect

Big George Foreman is based on the remarkable true story of one of sport’s greatest ever comebacks.

A preview for the film explains: “Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channelled his manager into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and a World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit.

“But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable world heavyweight boxing champion.”

Is there a trailer?