The iconic works of Spike Lee, John Singleton and F. Gary Gray return to the cinema screen with Cineworld’s Black History Month celebrations.

Cineworld is gearing up for an exciting month-long celebration in October, marking both Black History Month and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The cinema chain has curated a selection of films that not only shaped cinema but also left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

These screenings offer an opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich cultural and musical heritage of African-American communities and a chance to experience three landmark films on the big screen, where, to quote Cineworld, “their messages and music come to life in a truly immersive way.”

What are Cineworld screening during Black History Month?

Do The Right Thing - directed by Spike Lee

Spike Lee's groundbreaking film, ‘Do The Right Thing,’ transports audiences to the sweltering streets of Brooklyn on the hottest day of the year. This timeless classic offers poignant social commentary and introduces us to memorable characters, making it an exploration of race, culture, and community that remains relevant today.

What's more, the film's powerful impact is further amplified by its iconic hip-hop soundtrack, featuring tracks like Public Enemy's "Fight the Power." This anthem serves as a resonant backdrop to the film's themes of activism and resistance.

Screening date: October 10 2023

Boyz n' the Hood - directed by John Singleton

The late John Singleton's powerful and influential coming-of-age drama, ‘Boyz n' the Hood’ provides a deeply affecting look at life in South Central Los Angeles, examining themes of friendship, family, and the challenges faced by young African Americans in urban environments. The film made household names of Laurence Fishburne, Cuba Gooding Jr. and O’Shea Jackson - otherwise known as former N.W.A member, Ice Cube.

Decades after its release, this film's portrayal continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Accompanying it is an iconic hip-hop soundtrack that stands as a timeless companion to the film's impactful narrative.

Screening date: October 17 2023

Straight Outta Compton - directed by F. Gary Gray

Speaking of N.W.A, F. Gary Gray's ‘Straight Outta Compton’ chronicles the meteoric rise of the iconic hip-hop group N.W.A. The film not only showcases the group's profound impact on music and culture but also sheds light on the social and political issues of the time with an incredible soundtrack and equally enthralling performance - including Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., taking on the role of his own father.

Screening date: October 24 2024

