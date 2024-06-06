Bridget Jones 4: Mad About the Boy may be delayed after cast injury
A blockbuster film is being delayed after a cast member was taken to hospital with a bad injury.
The new Bridget Jones film, which was pencilled in for release in the US on Valentine’s Day next year, was due to see garden party filming at Petersham Nurseries restaurant in Richmond, Surrey, but an as-yet-unnamed star suffered a broken bone will not be able to make it. They had an accident away from the filming, and the schedule will have to be rejigged.
An insider told The Sun: “It’s a total disaster. This has all been so devastating for the entire cast and all the hardworking staff who were down to work.
“They’d been due to shoot some of the film’s most important scenes and then they suffered this setback after a really unfortunate accident. Filming for the scenes might not start again until at least July, so the schedule has taken a hit. They’ve got a tight window, especially with having to work around the busy diaries of A-listers.”
The film is being shot around London. Renee Zellweger is again Bridget, with Hugh Grant returning as the cad Daniel Cleaver. Leo Woodhall is also appearing in the movie, called Mad About The Boy. As NationalWorld reported in February, the One Day actor will play Bridget’s new love interest as she tries online dating.
