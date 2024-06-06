Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Bridget Jones movie may be delayed after a cast member broke a bone

A blockbuster film is being delayed after a cast member was taken to hospital with a bad injury.

The new Bridget Jones film, which was pencilled in for release in the US on Valentine’s Day next year, was due to see garden party filming at Petersham Nurseries restaurant in Richmond, Surrey, but an as-yet-unnamed star suffered a broken bone will not be able to make it. They had an accident away from the filming, and the schedule will have to be rejigged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An insider told The Sun: “It’s a total disaster. This has all been so devastating for the entire cast and all the hardworking staff who were down to work.

“They’d been due to shoot some of the film’s most important scenes and then they suffered this setback after a really unfortunate accident. Filming for the scenes might not start again until at least July, so the schedule has taken a hit. They’ve got a tight window, especially with having to work around the busy diaries of A-listers.”