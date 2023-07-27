As well as appearing in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, the actor has appeared in other films by the director

In Christopher Nolan's recently-released film Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is reunited with the director who he has frequently collaborated with. But something is very different this time.

It's the first time Murphy has been handed a lead role in a Christopher Nolan film - a role that the director seemed to want Murphy to have for quite some time.

Well known for his portrayal as Tommy Shely in Peaky Blinders, what other Christopher Nolan films has Cillian Murphy been in? NationalWorld takes a look.

Batman Begins

Cillian Murphy at the Batman Begins premiere (Getty)

The story of how Cillian Murphy landed this role is an interesting one. He and Nolan met during the preproduction for Batman Begins in 2005 where Murphy was keen on the role of Bruce Wayne/ Batman for himself.

He ultimately missed out on the role to Christian Bale, but Nolan was still impressed by Murphy. In fact, he ended up being cast as the film's villain Dr Jonathan Crane/ Scarecrow.

And thus a unique relationship between actor and director was kickstarted.

The Dark Knight

Batman Begins' 2008 sequel The Dark Knight saw Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Scarecrow.

Albeit in a cameo at the start of the film during a weapons deal, Murphy's appearance helps set the film's dramatic tone.

His performance here was the only recurring role for a villain in Nolan's Batman trilogy.

Inception

Another small role for Murphy - but a hugely important one.

In 2010 he played Robert Fischer - the heir to a massive corporation that forms the plot of Nolan's sci-fi epic.

The film sees Fishcer's dreams invaded by Leanardo DiCaprio and co while the idea of breaking up his father's business is implanted.

The Dark Knight Rises

Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy just wouldn't be complete without another appearance from Cillian Murphy.

The actor once again reprises his role as Scarecrow where he plays the role of a judge in Bane's new Gotham government. His kangaroo court sees him send many defendants to walk over an iced river and face certain death.

This 2012 role was the last time Murphy would play Dr Crane.

Dunkirk

Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, Harry Styles and Kenneth Branagh attend the "DUNKIRK" New York Premiere on July 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A film that pulled on heartstrings in more ways than one, Dunkirk (2017) is Nolan's historical film exploring the evacuation of British and French forces from Dunkirk during the Second World War.

Not only do Tom Hardy and Michael Caine - two of Nolan's other frequent collaborators - also star in the film, Murphy plays the role of a man named the 'shivering soldier' who is pulled from the water by civilians after his ship was destroyed.

Murphy deeply studied the effects of PTSD to deliver a truly commendable performance.

Cillian Murphy poses upon his arrival for the "Premiere" of the movie "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Oppenheimer

In their latest collaboration, Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer - the scientist who led the Manhattan Project from which the world's first atomic bomb was created.

This is Murphy's first lead role in a Nolan film - with a suggestion already that his performance could win an Oscar. It's hard to see him not being nominated at the least.