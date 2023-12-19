Whether it's a Christmas film or not is irrelevant - is it actually on telly?

"Is Die Hard a Christmas film?" is a question as ingrained with the holiday season as it is absolutely tedious to discuss.

But there's no denying that, 35 years on from its original release, the 80s action classic continues to be an Xmas mainstay, whether you agree it should or not.

The movie unfolds during a holiday party at Nakatomi Plaza, adorned with decorations and Christmas trees, and this juxtaposition of festive cheer against the backdrop of intense action creates a unique and memorable atmosphere, making it a staple.

But where can you catch the adventures of John McClane in 2023? Is it on telly, at the cinema, or on streaming services? Or all three?!

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Die Hard coming to cinemas?

At the time of writing, there are no plans to bring Die Hard back to cinemas in 2023 for any wide ranging re-release.

Your local cinema may have its own set of screenings though; for screenings near your, check the website of your local cinema to see if and when they are showing the film on the big screen.

Is Die Hard on TV over Christmas 2023?

Die Hard will be airing on terrestrial TV over the Christmas period in 2023!

It has been confirmed that the film will be showing on Channel 4 on Saturday 23 December at 9pm.

Is Die Hard on streaming?

Currently you are able to watch Die Hard via streaming on Disney Plus.