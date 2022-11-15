For the curious.
Disney+ Christmas movies 2022: 8 best Xmas films to watch - from Home Alone to Jingle All the Way

From Home Alone to The Nightmare Before Christmas there are plenty of movies to enjoy on Disney+ this holiday season

By Sarah McCann
4 minutes ago

The holiday season is nearly upon us, with the countdown to Christmas officially on, there’s no better way to get into the festive mood than to watch your favourite holiday movie.

From Home Alone to Santa Clause and even Die Hard, there are plenty of Christmas movies to choose from, whatever your taste.

For those who have Disney+ you will be spoilt for choice. To make things easier, we’ve reviewed their vast selection and handpicked the best of the bunch. From family classics to nostalgic hits and full-on action adventure, there’s something to keep everyone entertained this holiday season.

Here are the 8 best Christmas films to watch on Disney+ this year.

1. Home Alone

The classic Home Alone movie will unlike us, never get old. Young Kevin McCallister played by Macaulay Culkin finds himself home alone, will he be able to defend himself against the neighbourhood crooks? (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

2. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is it a Christmas movie or is it a Halloween movie? The jury is still out on that one, but either way, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a holiday staple. (Pic: Getty Images)

3. Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special tells the heart-warming tale of our favourite Star Wars characters as they celebrate “Life Day” (Pic: Disney)

4. Jingle All The Way

An oldie but a goodie, Jingle All the Way sees Arnold Schwarzenegger battle against Sinbad as they try to get their hands on the hottest Christmas toy - Turbo Man (Pic: Getty Images)

