Disney+ Christmas movies 2022: 8 best Xmas films to watch - from Home Alone to Jingle All the Way
From Home Alone to The Nightmare Before Christmas there are plenty of movies to enjoy on Disney+ this holiday season
The holiday season is nearly upon us, with the countdown to Christmas officially on, there’s no better way to get into the festive mood than to watch your favourite holiday movie.
From Home Alone to Santa Clause and even Die Hard, there are plenty of Christmas movies to choose from, whatever your taste.
For those who have Disney+ you will be spoilt for choice. To make things easier, we’ve reviewed their vast selection and handpicked the best of the bunch. From family classics to nostalgic hits and full-on action adventure, there’s something to keep everyone entertained this holiday season.
Here are the 8 best Christmas films to watch on Disney+ this year.