If Part I felt like a long slog through the desert, fear not, whilst the second instalment of epic sci-fi film Dune is even longer, the pacing is far far better, and there’s a lot more going on. We’re finally treated to some proper sandworm action as Paul learns to ride the giant beasts, and instead of frontloading the action, as happened in the first film, the sequel slowly builds to a fantastic and devastating final battle.

There’s a huge cast, and unlike in other ensemble action films like Marvel’s more recent releases, they don’t get on top of each other and each star has their moment to shine - even Anya Taylor-Joy who has about 10 seconds of screen time. Christopher Walken is a little underserved as The Emperor, who doesn’t really have anything to do during the film, but he’s also strangely well casted as the overproud, ailing leader.

Dune: Part II is a faithful adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel

As Paul grows in status among the Fremen, he begins to be worshipped as a religious figure - and even though Timothée Chalamet’s performance and line delivery leaves a lot to be desired, the story itself brilliantly tells the hero's tragic story. First shunning the idea of being a messiah, Paul begins to embrace the status, to the cost of the rest of the universe.

Thankfully, the movie was faithful to Frank Herbert’s novel, not shying away from the controversial ending which will have you questioning who you should be rooting for. Whilst the movie skipped over Paul teaching the Fremen the weirding way of fighting, it did a great job of showing his slow Dances with Wolves style integration into the warrior group.

The movie can be read as a parable about the dangers of cult-like figures (especially going into the US election this November), and whilst many of the characters are painfully black and white - The Baron, and his nephews Feyd-Rautha and Glossu Rabban are completely evil for instance, the likes of Paul, Chani, Lady Jessica, and Stilgar are a little more complex.

Part One took six Oscars - one for Best Score and the rest in technical categories at the 2022 Academy Awards, and Part II could well follow suit - the cinematography is astounding and Villeneuve’s love of gigantism works even better in the sequel. The eerie shots of mammoth spaceships and even larger sandworms lends an unsettling atmosphere to the vast desert setting.

