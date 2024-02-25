It would be fair to say that “Dune: Part Two” is perhaps the biggest cinematic release of the year so far, in terms of anticipation and hype. The film, the follow-up to the acclaimed 2021 “Dune: Part One,” has already received strong early reviews during advance screenings, and the fandom remains relatively positive after the success of Denis Villeneuve’s first outing.

The trepidation regarding that film however fiercely trumps that of the sequel; though Villeneuve is a respected director with features such as “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners” to his name, so was David Lynch - whose torrid time both in Mexico and the editing room led to the 1984 “Dune” to become financially unsuccessful and critically panned. Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, it felt, was going to be one of those books harder to adapt to Hollywood.

But years later and with a huge advancement in special effects, “Dune: Part One” opened to $41 million during its first weekend at the box office, amassing $434 million worldwide and earning strong reviews - in particular to its young cast members Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

“Dune: Part Two” adds Oscar nominee Austin Butler and “Guardian of the Galaxy” actor and former WWE champion Dave Bautista into the mix; but who do they play? If you’re new to the “Dune” universe, who are the main characters involved, and what is “spice”?

1 . What is melange? (spice) In "Dune," spice, or melange, is a precious substance coveted for its psychoactive properties, granting heightened awareness and enabling space travel through the production of the spice melange. Its scarcity on the desert planet Arrakis makes it a symbol of power, controlling the economy and politics of the universe. Beyond its economic significance, spice also offers medicinal benefits, prolonging life and treating ailments, albeit with the risk of addiction. Overall, spice is a pivotal element in the intricate web of power, shaping the destiny of individuals and civilizations alike in the expansive world of "Dune." (Collection Christophel/ Legendary Entertainment/ Villeneuve Films)

2 . Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) Paul is the central character of "Dune," a young nobleman whose family, House Atreides, assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. He possesses unique abilities due to his ancestry and undergoes a transformative journey as he navigates the political intrigue and dangers of Arrakis. In the 1984 film, Paul Atreides was portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan. (Legendary Films/Getty)

3 . Chani (Zendaya) Chani is a Fremen warrior and the love interest of Paul Atreides. She is deeply connected to the desert planet Arrakis and serves as a guide and companion to Paul as he learns about the Fremen culture and their struggle for independence. Chani's character undergoes significant development throughout the story, evolving from a fierce warrior to a trusted ally and confidante. (Legendary Films/Getty)

4 . Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) Feyd-Rautha is a member of House Harkonnen and a formidable adversary to Paul Atreides. He is ambitious and cunning, seeking to further his family's interests through deceit and manipulation. Feyd-Rautha's character represents the darker side of the political struggle on Arrakis, serving as a foil to Paul's noble intentions. The character was played by Sting in the original - with a fuller head of hair (Legendary Films/Getty)