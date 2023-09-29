Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fair Play is the latest romantic thriller coming to Netflix this October.

Starring Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Oppenheimer‘s Alden Ehrenreich, Chloe Domont's feature debut tells the story of romantic partners Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) whose office romance in their highly-stressful financial firm starts to turn sinister as they both realise the personal price for success and ambition.

The streaming site paid an estimated $20 million for the movie following its success at the Sundance Film Festival in January. So, when is Fair Play available to watch on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Where can I watch Fair Play 2023?

Fair Play dropped in select cinemas on Friday 29 September, it will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 6 October.

Is Fair Play out on Netflix?

Fair Play will be coming to Netflix on Friday 6 October, the movie will be released first in selected cinemas throughout the UK before being available to watch globally on the streaming platform.

What is Fair Play about?

Fair Play tells the story of a couple who work together in a high-stakes financial firm in New York and keep their budding romance secret from their colleagues. When Emily gets a promotion, Luke starts to get jealous and things start to turn sinister.

(L to R) Alden Ehrenreich as Luke and Phoebe Dynevor as Emily in Fair Play (Photo: Sergej Radovic / Courtesy of Netflix)

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition.

"In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released an updated trailer for Fair Play on Tuesday 26 September, you can watch it below.

Who stars in Fair Play?

Fair Play stars Dynevor as Emily and Ehrenreich as Luke. The film mostly focuses on the couple's intimate relationship and how things start to go south quickly following Emily's promotion. Other cast members include Mad Men's Rich Sommer, Eddie Marsan (Vesper) and Sebastian De Souza (The Great).

