Inspired by films such as Freaky Friday, Netflix movie Family Switch follows family members as they switch bodies just in time for the holiday season

Forget about Freaky Friday, Family Switch is the new body-swapping comedy that is here just in time for the holiday season. Why just swap bodies with one person when it can be a family affair? That's the premise of the brand new movie starring Jennifer Garner dropping on Netflix.

Directed by McG (The Babysitter), Family Switch follows a mother, father, son, daughter, baby and dog as they find themselves swapping bodies with one another just in time for Christmas. So, what can you expect from Family Switch, who stars in the new Netflix movie and when is it out? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Family Switch about?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book Bedtime For Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal."

Family Switch trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for Family Switch. Lasting nearly three minutes, the high energy trailer follows the Walker family as they find themselves swapping bodies and minds just before Christmas. You can watch the trailer for Family Switch below.

Who stars in Family Switch?

Family Switch will see Jennifer Garner return to the body-swapping genre following her previous role in 2004's 13 Going on 30 as mother, Jess Walker. Playing her husband is The Office's Ed Helms as her husband Bill. Other notable characters include their children, played by Wednesday's Emma Meyers, Wyatt (Brady Noon), baby Miles (Lincoln and Theodore Sykes) and not forgetting dog Pickles.

Here is the cast line-up for Family Switch:

Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker

Ed Helms as Bill Walker

Emma Myers as CC Walker

Brady Noon as Wyatt Walker

Lincoln and Theodore Sykes as baby Miles

Rita Moreno as Angelica

Matthias Schweighöfer as Rolf

Oliver as Pickles the dog

Family Switch on Netflix release date