Film star Jennifer Leak has died, aged 76

Film star Jennifer Leak - who starred in Yours, Mine and Ours in 1968 - has died, aged 76. The actor, who married West Wing star Tim Matheson the same year, passed away on March 18 at her home in Jupiter, Florida, it has been confirmed.
Leak was living with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurological disease, in her final years. Born in Cardiff, Wales, in September 1947, she later moved to Canada. She met Matheson when the pair appeared in Yours, Mine and Ours. They were married for three years.
She went on to marry James D'Auria and the couple spent 47 years together.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Jennifer Leak’s passing," Matheson said. "She wasn’t just my screen sister in Yours, Mine and Ours, but also my beloved first wife.
"Jennifer was a remarkable woman, strong, lovely, and incredibly talented. My deepest condolences go out to her husband of 47 years, James D’Auria, and their multitude of friends."
Yours, Mine and Ours featured Matheson as Mike, the son of Frank Beardsley - played by Henry Fonda - while Leak starred as Colleen, the daughter of Helen North, played by Lucille Ball.
Leak first appeared on screens in a pilot for Wojeck in the mid-60s, before going on to appear in the a number of soap operas. She was known for portraying Gwen Sherman in The Young and the Restless and Blanche Bouvier in Guiding Light.
In the 80s, she worked as an estate agent, largely calling time on her acting career.
