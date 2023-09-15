AppleTV+’s Flora and Son: what’s it about, is it screening weekly and who does Bono’s daughter play?
Director John Carney finds himself in his cinematic element once again, with the musical comedy-drama ‘Flora and Son’
After making its premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, John Carney’s musical comedy-drama, ‘Flora and Son’ will be heading to streaming services in most countries at the end of the month - except for Ireland, which will instead get a full red-carpet theatrical release of the film.
‘Flora and Son’ marks a cinematic return for Carney; his last feature film occurred in 2016, with the musical coming-of-age comedy-drama ‘Sing Street’ eliciting positive reviews and was nominated for the Golden Globes Award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
Carney already boasts an Oscar win, with 2007’s ‘Once’ earning the Best Original Song award thanks to Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová’s track "Falling Slowly."
That doesn’t mean that the Irish filmmaker has not been busy though, instead transitioning from the big screen to the small one, directing the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Modern Love,’ based on the New York Times column of the very same name.
With AppleTV+ starting to gain a reputation as the ‘thinking person’s Netflix,’ and with a strong pair of leads involved in the film, including the daughter of a polarizing Irish musician, NationalWorld takes a bit more of a look at ‘Flora and Son.’
What is ‘Flora and Son’ about?
The AppleTV+ synopsis for ‘Flora and Son’ reads: Single mum Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar.”
“With the help of a washed-up LA musician, Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music.“
Who stars in ‘Flora and Son’?
Both Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eve Hewson are the lead cast members in the new series; Gordon Levitt plays Jedd and Hewson portrays Flora.
Many will recognise Joseph Gordon-Levitt for his roles in ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ 10 Things I Hate About You’ and the television series ‘3rd Rock From The Son.’ Gordon-Levitt also became a darling of independent cinema with his roles in Greg Arraki’s harrowing film ‘Mysterious Skin’ and the hero in Rian Johnson’s 2006 film, ‘Brick.’
Not just known as Bono’s daughter, and looking to eschew any ‘nepo-baby’ tag in the process, Eve Hewson made her mark with roles such as Nurse Lucy Elkins in the medical drama series ‘The Knick’ and her appearance alongside Tom Hanks in Steven Spielberg's ‘Bridge of Spies’. Notably, she portrayed Maid Marian in the action-adventure film ‘Robin Hood’ and took a leading role in the Netflix psychological thriller series ‘Behind Her Eyes.’
Full cast list for ‘Flora and Son’
- Eve Hewson as Flora
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jeff
- Orén Kinlan as Max
- Jack Reynor as Ian
- Sophie Vavasseur as Juanita
- Kelly Thornton as Heart
Where was ‘Flora and Son’ filmed?
Principal photography took place on location in Dublin. Hewson and Gordon-Levitt were photographed with guitars while filming in Griffith Park in the summer of 2022
When is ‘Flora and Son’ streaming on AppleTV+?
‘Flora and Son’ is scheduled to be released in select theatres on September 22, 2023, before streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ starting September 29, 2023, with the exception of Ireland, where it will be theatrically released on February 23, 2024.