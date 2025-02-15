Genevieve Page: French star of Belle de Jour, The Secret Life of Sherlock Holmes and El Cid dies aged 97
French Geneviève Page appeared in El Cid, Foreign Intrigue, Decline and Fall... of a Birdwatcher and The Secret Life of Sherlock Holmes, for which she became well-known as the attractive co-star who could manipulate the detective. She was on the same bill as movie legends such as Charlton Heston, Sophia Loren, David Niven, Catherine Deneuve and Robert Mitchum.
The actress died at home in Paris, her granddaughter Zoé Guillemaud, also an actress, told the AFP news agency.
Other films she appeared included Grand Prix, Mayerling, Fanfan la Tulip, The Silken Affair and Song Without End and Belle de Jour, in which she played the owner of the brothel in which Catherine Deneuve enters prostitution during the day in order to bring some excitement to her life.
Page was born Geneviève Bonjean in Paris on December 13, 1927. Her father, Jacques Paul Bonjean, was an art dealer and collector who ran a gallery with Christian Dior.
She was married to businessman Jean-Claude Bujard from 1959 until he died in 2011, and the couple had two children.
