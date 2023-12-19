As Godzilla Minus One continues to terrorize the box office, how many Godzilla’s exist within the franchise’s universe?

Is the version of Godzilla featured in "Godzilla Minus One" the same Godzilla that has appeared across 38 different films? (Credit: Toho/Legendary Pictures)

Considered one of Japan’s biggest pop culture exports, many were surprised to see how successful the latest Godzilla film from Toho, “Godzilla Minus One,” has performed at the US Box Office. Punching well above its weight, the film continues to be a success in the US Box Office top ten, finishing third in its opening weekend - a weekend that just so happened to be the same opening date for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

“Godzilla Minus One” became the biggest debut for a foreign film in 2023 and the most successful live-action Japanese movie in history, it’s a success leading to the film becoming the sixth-highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in the United States. Internationally, the film has also earned a total of USD 64,252,122 at the box office.

It’s a pleasant surprise for some of us Gojira fans who were left with a bit of a sour taste in our mouths after Tristar attempted a US version of the franchise, starring Matthew Broderick and Jean Reno, in 1999 and while that itself earned a Saturday morning cartoon adaptation, it was panned by critics who felt it deviated from the source material - and us Godzilla fans hated the look of Roland Emmerich’s iteration of the monster.

So much was the backlash that Toho, the film studio that has long been associated with the world-famous kaiju, retconned that version as a variation of the monster that would later be known as “Zilla” within the Godzilla folklore. So rest assured, “our” Godzilla was certainly not “that” Godzilla. But then, that begs the question - is the Godzilla who has been a constant on our screens since its debut in 1954’s “Godzilla” the same one across all the films - all 33 and counting?

As it turns out, we’ve been watching different versions of the monster from the Japanese Ocean throughout its history, though the origin story for most of the different versions of Godzilla still retains its anti-nuclear sentiments the original used as a subtext for the onslaught Tokyo would feel during the monster’s wrath.

How many versions of Godzilla exist?

Believe it or not, by our count, there have been 14 different versions of the kaiju that is referred to as Godzilla across all 38 movies featuring the kaiju has been involved in. We’ve taken a leaf out of the fantastic Godzilla resource, Gojipedia, and broken down the different iterations of Godzilla based on the different reigns of the Emperors in Japan.

Showa Era

[L-R] The original Godzilla, who made their debut in the 1954 movie, and the second version of Godzilla from the 1955 film "Godzilla Raids Again" (Credit: Toho Studios)

Godzilla (Godzilla - 1954)

Born from nuclear testing, the original Godzilla is a prehistoric sea creature awakened and mutated by atomic radiation. Its rampage serves as a metaphor for the destructive power of nuclear weapons.

Godzilla GRA (Godzilla Raids Again - 1955)

Similar to the first, this Godzilla is another prehistoric creature discovered due to nuclear activities. It establishes the pattern of Godzilla as a force of nature responding to human interference.

Goshira (Godzilla Power Hour - 1978)

The Godzilla in the animated series "The Godzilla Power Hour" is created by a character named Godzooky, deviating from traditional origins and presenting a Godzilla tailored for a younger audience.

Heisei Era

[L-R] The classic Heisei Godzilla, the volcanic Godzilla 2k and Shin Godzilla (Credit: Toho Studios)

Heisei Godzilla (Return of Godzilla - 1984)

This version is a continuation of the original but with altered origins. It's a unique Godzilla that reawakens after decades, disturbed by volcanic activity and radiation as the Heisei series reimagines Godzilla's story. It would be this iteration of Godzilla that would go on to have several further outings throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s and is perhaps the most recognisable to long-time fans.

Godzilla 2K (Godzilla 2000: Millennium - 1999)

This Godzilla is a unique creature awakened by extraterrestrial influences - which isn’t the first time aliens have been involved in Toho’s “Godzilla” franchise. That honour would go to The Mysterians, an alien race whose homeworld was destroyed by a nuclear blast, who would come to Earth with their mecha-kaiju Moguera in the 1957 film “The Mysterians.”

Godzilla GXM (Godzilla vs Megaguirus - 2000)

The Godzilla in this film originates from a prehistoric egg exposed to radiation, showcasing a different birth story and emphasizing the consequences of human actions.

Godzilla GMK (GMK: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack - 2001)

In this film, Godzilla is portrayed as a vengeful spirit of those killed during World War II, emphasizing its supernatural origins and distinct motivations but not so much the nuclear testing as emphasized during the Showa Era of Godzilla.

Godzilla GXM (Godzilla against Mechagodzilla - 2002)

In this iteration, Godzilla is an ancient creature awakened by human technology rather than through radioactivity.

Godzilla Final Wars (Godzilla: Final Wars - 2004)

The origins of this Godzilla align with the traditional narrative of a prehistoric creature awakened by nuclear testing. However, it showcases a more aggressive and powerful version due to the film's apocalyptic setting.

[L-R] Zilla, from the 1998 Tristar production of "Godzilla" and Titanus Gojira, who featured in the "MonsterVerse" franchise of films (Credit: Tristar Pictures/Legendary Pictures)

Zilla (Godzilla - 1999)

Ah yes - “Zilla”... the same origin story as the original incarnation, however a different design and backlash from the fandom over the film itself led to Toho treating this version of the kaiju as separate from that who appeared in other Hesei Era films, earning the nickname “Zilla” and his younger counterpart “Zilla Jr.”

Titanus Gojira (MonsterVerse - 2014 onwards)

Titanus Gojira is now the name that the Legendary Pictures “MonsterVerse” version of Godzilla has adopted after the monsters were referred to as “Titans” in the AppleTV+ series, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” The Godzilla that you’ve seen fighting off MUTOs, King Ghidorah and King Kong is the same one across all the films, including the forthcoming “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire” in 2024.

Reiwa Era

Shin Godzilla (Shin Godzilla - 2016)

Evolving from prehistoric marine life through exposure to nuclear waste, Shin Godzilla offers a radical departure from previous origins, highlighting a monstrous evolution triggered by human activities

Scarlett Godzilla Earth (Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters - 2017 onwards)

Part of the animated trilogy "Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters," Scarlett Godzilla Earth is an evolved form of Godzilla Filius, shaped by Earth's ecosystem and standing as a symbol of the planet's resistance.

Godzilla Filius (Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters - 2017 onwards)

The precursor to Godzilla Earth in the animated trilogy, Filius originates from mutated organisms, embodying a distinct evolutionary stage and narrative within the trilogy.

