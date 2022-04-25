The Hollywood star was believed to have had an affair with American president JFK

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes uses archival footage and previously unseen interviews to piece together the story of the film star’s life.

Following the death of Monroe in the 1960s, conspiracy theorists began to speculate about how she died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through the Netflix documentary, Monroe’s final weeks, days and hours are explored, and a more complete picture of the complicated Hollywood star is revealed.

Who was Marilyn Monroe?

Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson in LA in 1926 and became one of America’s most iconic actresses and sex symbols.

Growing up, Monroe was looked after by a series of foster parents as her mother was frequently confined to an asylum.

She began modelling in the 1940s and started to take on film roles, taking the screen name Marilyn Monroe after signing a contract with 20th Century Fox.

She married her first husband, a police officer named James Dougherty in 1942 - the pair divorced after four years of marriage.

Monroe featured on the first edition of Playboy in December 1953

Monroe’s breakout role was as Angela Phinlay in the noir heist film The Asphalt Jungle in 1950.

She featured on the front cover of the first ever edition of lads mag Playboy in December 1953 - although magazine owner Hugh Hefner had not asked permission to use her image.

Monroe married the baseball star and fellow American pop culture icon Joe DiMaggio in 1954.

Their marriage was rocky - DiMaggio was reportedly controlling and abusive - and ended in divorce after less than a year.

Throughout the 1950s, Monroe became a huge Hollywood name, starring in a string of iconic films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Seven Year Itch, and Some Like it Hot.

Monroe married her third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, in 1956 - this drew negative press attention as Miller was being investigated by the FBI for communism.

Miller and Monroe divorced in 1961, a year before Marilyn’s death.

Monroe was also rumoured to have been involved in a love affair with President Kennedy, and infamously sung serendaded him with “Happy Birthday Mr. President” in 1962.

Marilyn Monroe and her husband Joe DiMaggio in 1954

How did Marilyn Monroe die?

Monroe struggled with drug addiction throughout her career and became so severe towards the end of her life that shooting for her final film, The Misfits, had to be halted so that she could spend a week in a hospital detox.

In the early hours of 5 August 1962 Monroe’s housekeeper woke to find the star’s light on and her door locked.

Monroe’s psychiatrist was called and broke down the door to find Monroe dead in her bed.

Empty medicine bottles were found by her bed and a toxicology report revealed that she had taken several times the lethal dosage, suggesting that she had overdosed intentionally.

In the years since her death conspiracies surrounding her death have circulated, arguing that she overdosed unintentionally, or even that she was murdered.

A threshold investigation was launched in 1982 to decide whether there was sufficient evidence to open a criminal investigation - no evidence of foul play came to light.

When is the Marilyn Monroe documentary release date?