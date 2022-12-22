Fans of the crime thriller won’t have to wait long to see DCI John Luther on the big screen

Netflix have revealed some of the first details of their upcoming Luther film, including its title and first look images.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Netflix UK delighted fans with an early Christmas present on Wednesday 21 December by revealing the information about the eagerly awaited film , which has been inspired by the popular crime thriller TV series.

Advertisement

So, what details did Netflix release, what are the first look images and what else do we know about the film? Here’s what you need to know.

What will the Luther film be called?

Advertisement

Netflix confirmed in their tweet, which was sent at 4pm on Wednesday 21 December, that the film will be called Luther: The Fallen Sun.

What are the first look images of the Luther film?

Advertisement

In the tweet, Netflix released three first look image stills from the film, all showing lead actor Idris Elba reprising his role as DCI John Luther. One image shows him walking through a darkened corridor, another shows him in a snowy setting, and the third shows him on a busy pedestrian street looking very concerned.

You can see the images below.

Idris Elba as DCI John Luther in 2023 Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Idris Elba as DCI John Luther in 2023 Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Advertisement

Idris Elba as DCI John Luther in 2023 Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun.

When will the Luther film be released?

Advertisement

Netflix confirmed in their tweet that the film will be released in March 2023 via their platform, but no specific release date has yet to be announced. We will keep this article updated with more information as we get it.

While you await the release of the film, all five seasons of the TV series Luther are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer .

Who will be in the Luther film?

Advertisement

As we know, Idris Elba will of course be leading the cast of the film in his titular role of DCI John Luther. According to IMDB, starring alongside him in the film will be Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, Lauryn Ajufo, Nicola Achilleas and more.

What has Idris Elba said about the Luther film?

Advertisement

Elba spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming film and said that it will follow on from the 2019 series finale, in which audiences saw John Luther being sent to prison.

He said: "He’s done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he’s ended up in jail. So that’s where we start the story. He’s contemplating what he’s going to do with his life.

"Luther is just so haunted, that’s his whole thing. Even when he’s a free man, he can’t help but chase it, chase the ghosts that get into his head. And I think that’s what drives him in this film."

What will the Luther film be about?

Advertisement

No specific details have yet been revealed about the plotline of the new feature length film, but we do know that although it picks up where the season five finale finished, you don’t have to have watched the TV series to enjoy the film.

Elba said on The Jess Cagle Show : If you watch the last season, it picks up after that. But for new audiences that haven’t seen it, I think the film is a whole story."

Advertisement

Film director Jamie Payne also said that you don’t have to have watched Luther the TV show to understand The Fallen Sun.