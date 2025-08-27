Is Thunderbolts* on Disney Plus? What is the plot and which superheroes are in the MCU film
Fresh from its theatrical run, the film throws together a volatile mix of antiheroes - spies, soldiers, and misfits - on a mission that could either redeem them or destroy them.
The squad includes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker, all of whom have appeared in previous MCU entries.
Yelena, the Red Guardian and Taskmaster come from Black Widow; Bucky Barnes and John Walker featured in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV series; and Ghost was the villain of Ant-Man And The Wasp.
Manipulated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, they’re forced into a high-risk operation that pushes each to confront past failures.
Whether they can hold it together long enough to survive is the real question.
Yelena takes point as field leader, with Bucky providing tactical muscle
Red Guardian brings brute strength and sarcasm, Ghost tests her newfound control over her phasing abilities, John Walker wrestles with his unstable brand of patriotism, and Taskmaster delivers deadly precision.
The wildcard? Bob - a mysterious new player whose powers hint at something on the scale of the Sentry.
The cast features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Lewis Pullman.
Directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Kevin Feige, Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most exciting team-ups to date, and has a stellar twist for fans who have not yet seen it.