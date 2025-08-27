Marvel’s Thunderbolts has landed on Disney Plus, bringing one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) most unpredictable teams to our TV screens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squad includes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker, all of whom have appeared in previous MCU entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yelena, the Red Guardian and Taskmaster come from Black Widow; Bucky Barnes and John Walker featured in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV series; and Ghost was the villain of Ant-Man And The Wasp.

Manipulated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, they’re forced into a high-risk operation that pushes each to confront past failures.

Whether they can hold it together long enough to survive is the real question.

Yelena takes point as field leader, with Bucky providing tactical muscle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Guardian brings brute strength and sarcasm, Ghost tests her newfound control over her phasing abilities, John Walker wrestles with his unstable brand of patriotism, and Taskmaster delivers deadly precision.

The wildcard? Bob - a mysterious new player whose powers hint at something on the scale of the Sentry.

The cast features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Lewis Pullman.

Directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Kevin Feige, Thunderbolts is one of Marvel’s most exciting team-ups to date, and has a stellar twist for fans who have not yet seen it.