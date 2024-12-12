Skyfall was Daniel Craig's third outing as James Bond.placeholder image
All James Bond actors ranked from best to worst - including the 007 star who "defined" the role

David George
Senior digital reporter

12th Dec 2024, 3:13pm

The James Bond films are like a tapestry of cinematic history.

Over the course of the movies you can see how the world of Hollywood changes, from the way Bond girls are treated to the special effects and camerawork going from strength to strength.

After 27 films, we’ve seen a plethora of actors come and go in the lead role, with varying degrees of success. Now, as the search goes on for the next James Bond, we thought we would take a trip back down memory lane.

Here are all seven James Bond actors ranked from best to worst.

Sometimes the originals are the best, and that's certainly the case with James Bond actors. The closest match to writer Ian Fleming's description of 007, he is the one every subsequent actor based their interpretation on.

1. Sean Connery

The second actor to take the mantle of 007, Roger Moore had some incredible films during his run - but struggled to keep up wih the high-octane life of a secret agent as he got older.

2. Roger Moore

Having recently admitted he was "exhausted" after filming each James Bond movie, Daniel Craig gave it his all for MI6. But there are a handful of moments where he feels like he's phoning it in - even though that now appears to have been down to Craig getting so run down during production.

3. Daniel Craig

As I've previously written, I'm a big fan of the darker takes on James Bond. Timothy Dalton gave this to us twice in The Living Daylights and then in Licence to Kill.

4. Timothy Dalton

