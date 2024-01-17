10 Greatest Movie Heroes of all time voted for by the nation, including James Bond and Harry Potter
The top ten greatest movie heroes of all time as voted for by the nation
If you think of ‘the Greatest Movie Hero’ many names spring to mind but according to recent research the nation's number one favourite is Bond, James Bond. According to the latest findings by Hasbro Pulse 007 topped the leader board with 30% of the vote.
Just behind the secret agent in popularity is teenage wizard Harry Potter (28%), with MARVEL’s Spider-Man (24%) coming in third. The rest of the top 10 list included Indiana Jones, Iron Man, Batman, John McClane from Die Hard, Captain America, John Wick and Marty McFly from Back to Future.
But hold on a minute, what about the man of steel himself, Superman or Wonder Woman, Robin Hood and Rambo for goodness sake? Well it seems they didn’t quite make the cut.
James Bond has been around since 1953 with Ian Fleming's first book Casino Royale - which was made into a film in 1967 and 2006. The 007 agent has since been the star of numerous films with British actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Daniel Craig playing the lead role. It is quintessential British which is maybe why he has emerged the nation's greatest hero.
Following Daniel Craig’s announcement in 2019 confirming he was retiring from the role, everyone has been wondering who will be the next James Bond. The list of names predicted is endless but at the top appears to be Aaron Taylor Johnson, Henry Cavill and James Norton - all good choices. We have been waiting for five years already but apparently it will finally be announced this year, or latest 2025 (insert 'eye rolling' emoji here).
