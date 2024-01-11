The Beekeeper star Jason Statham has an impressive net worth as a result of his huge box office success

Jason Statham, who stars in Sky original action film The Beekeeper, in cinemas this month, has a huge net worth. It’s not surprising, as the actor, who made his name in low-budget British films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (made for $1.35 million) has appeared in several billion dollar grossing movies.

He is one of the most recognisable action stars working today, having appeared in 48 films, including one of the biggest film franchises of all time; Fast and Furious.

Ahead of the release of Statham's latest $40 million Guy Ritchie movie, The Beekeeper, these are his most successful film roles so far:

Jason Statham stars in Guy Ritchie action film The Beekeeper

What are Jason Statham’s highest grossing films?

In his career so far, Statham has had a leading role in 28 films and starred in an ensemble in a further 12 movies - collectively these films have had a combined global box office of $6.1 billion dollars, making Stallone one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Comparatively Dwayne Johnson’s combined leading and ensemble role filmography has baked a massive $10.1 billion at the box office, but Statham is ahead of the likes of fellow action stars Sylvester Stallone ($4 billion), Arnold Schwarzenegger ($4.5 billion), Keanu Reeves ($5.4 billion), and Angelina Jolie ($6 billion).

Statham’s most successful franchise by far is Fast and Furious, in which he plays Deckard Shaw. Three of the instalments he features in have topped $1 billion at the box office - Furious 7 ($1.5 billion), Fast and Furious 8 ($1.2 billion), and Hobbs & Shaw ($1.1 billion), whilst Fast 9 and Fast X both made over $700 million each.

Jason Statham's role in Meg 2: The Trench brought in more than $300 million at the box office

The highest-grossing film in which Statham is the lead cast member is 2018 creature feature The Meg, which made $500 million, whilst last year’s sequel topped $300 million.

Whilst it was The Transporter trilogy that made Statham into an internationally recognised action star, the films only made around $240 million collectively.

What is Jason Statham’s net worth?

Jason Statham has an estimated net worth in 2024 of $90 million (£70.5 million). Whilst this is a hefty amount, it pales in comparison to the amount his films have brought in for studios.

The star is reportedly makes an average of around $13 million that he stars in or in which he features as part of an ensemble cast. Unusually, the star may actually make more for his ensemble roles in major franchises such as The Expendables and Fast and Furious because they are expected to be considerably more successful at the box office.

For instance, Statham is estimated to have made more than $50 million from The Expendables quadrilogy, despite the fact that the fourth film barely made that much at the box office.