The blockbuster is the third film of the Jurassic World series and sixth instalment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

The original stars of Jurassic Park team up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World: Dominion (Photo: Universal Pictures)

In the first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, the original Jurassic Park cast (Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill) teamed up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Now a second trailer has given us another glimpse at the film, showcasing the Giganotosaurus (also known as the Giga), a monstrous new prehistoric predator eager to wreak havoc.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Jurassic World: Dominion?

The film is set four years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park at Isla Nublar, when genetically engineered dinosaurs were auctioned off by companies and released in the human world.

The first trailer showed the dinosaurs wreaking havoc in cities as Dern’s Dr Ellie Sattler warns: “Human and dinosaurs can’t coexist. We created an ecological disaster.”

Ian Malcolm adds: “We not only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it.”

The footage also showed dinosaurs attacking planes, while another pursues Owen Grady as he rides a motorbike.

The new trailer promises a massive bike vs. raptor sequence and a “Pyroraptor” showdown; there’s also a hint of a bigger plot, with the capture of fan-favourite raptor Blue's baby Beta triggering a search to reunite mother and daughter.

Who’s on the cast?

The original stars of Jurassic Park reunite for the new film.

Jeff Goldblum reprises his original role as Ian Malcolm, while Laura Dern is back as Dr Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill is Alan Grant.

The actors led the cast in the 1993 hit directed by Steven Spielberg, and Goldblum also returned for the 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also back as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film also features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott.

The film’s returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembene.

How has the film been affected by Covid-19?

Filming for Jurassic World: Dominion was paused for two weeks in October 2020, after people working on the film tested positive for coronavirus.

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Woke up to the news we had a few positive coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion.

“All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

He did not confirm the identities of those who had tested positive for the virus.

What is its age rating?

At the time of writing. Jurassic World Dominion has not yet been rated by the BBFC.

It likely won’t receive its official age rating until nearer release, but the first trailer for the film - not to mention previously instalments in the franchise - have received 12A ratings.

It’s likley the final film will follow suit, meaning viewers under the age of 12 will be able to see it in cinemas, so long as they’re accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

When can I watch it?

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in UK cinemas on 10 June 2022.