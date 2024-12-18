After the success of Netflix spin-off Cobra Kai and of course previous Karate Kid films and an animated series, the trailer for the new movie Karate Kid: Legends, has dropped.

For those of you who were around in the 1980s or simply a fan of the Karate Kids franchise, you will of course be aware of the original 1984 hit starring Ralph Macchio who thanks to Mr Miyagi, played by Pat Moreta, becomes a karate champion. In the 1984 movie, Ralph Macchio played the character of Daniel LaRusso.

The new Karate Kid: Legends movie, is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and Ben Wang takes the part of a young Karate student, Li Fong. The character of Li Fong has to deal with fitting in with his classmates after being uprooted to New York from his Beijing home.

Both Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio star in the new movie, and help Ben Wang’s character Li Fong when he has to prepare for a martial arts showdown. Jackie Chan played the role of Mr Han in the 2010 remake, along with Jaden Smith.

Fans are delighted at the prospect of seeing Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reunite and many have taken to X to share their happiness. One wrote: "This is going to be an awesome movie,” and also said: "Jackie and Ralph crossover is one thing I never thought would happen."

Why is Jaden Smith missing from the trailer for Karate Kid: Legends?

Jaden Smith starred in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, alongside Jackie Chan, but is not featured in the trailer for the new movie. Many fans assumed that as Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio were returning for the new movie, Jaden Smith would be doing the same.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts and one said: "If there is no Jaden Smith cameo ... .I'd be upset," and "I swear if Jaden Smith is not in this movie I'm throwing popcorn."

Although fans were disappointed not to see Jaden Smith in the new movie, it looks like he will not be appearing.

Karate Kid: Legends is out in UK cinemas on May 30 2025.