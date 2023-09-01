Daniel Craig left His Majesty's Secret Service after No Time To Die in 2021 as rumours circulate on his successor

The latest odds on who will be the next James Bond have been revealed with a slightly unfamiliar name now tipped to be the next 007. Rumours have been rife regarding who will portray Ian Fleming’s iconic character, with the likes of Idris Elba and Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan more commonly associated with taking on the mantle left by Daniel Craig.

Craig announced that 2021's blockbuster hit ‘No Time to Die’ would be his last outing as everyone's favourite special agent, bringing to an end a 17-year association with the franchise. He enjoyed the longest run as Bond since Roger Moore.

The film star took over from Pierce Brosnan who left the role over 20 years ago with Die Another Day in 2002. Brosman enjoyed a run of four films, starting with Goldeneye in 1995 and released two in four years with Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough before his final one.

Since its debut, the 007 franchise has seen seven actors play James Bond in 27 different films. These include Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

With a combined gross of over £5.7bn to date, the Bond franchise is the fifth-highest-grossing film series of all time.

But now attention turns to who's going to take Daniel Craig's place. Here are the latest odds and favourites to order a vodka martini - shaken, not stirred of course.

Latest odds and favourites to be the next James Bond

