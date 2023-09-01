Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
At least 73 dead and 52 injured in blaze at Johannesburg multi-storey
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Junior doctors and NHS consultants announce joint strike
School buildings in England to shut over fears they could collapse
Climate campaigners call on new energy secretary to 'step up' net zero game
Covid-19 and flu booster jabs brought forward as new variant emerges

Next James Bond: latest betting odds on the new 007 - including Henry Cavill and James Norton

Daniel Craig left His Majesty's Secret Service after No Time To Die in 2021 as rumours circulate on his successor

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
2 minutes ago

The latest odds on who will be the next James Bond have been revealed with a slightly unfamiliar name now tipped to be the next 007. Rumours have been rife regarding who will portray Ian Fleming’s iconic character, with the likes of Idris Elba and Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan more commonly associated with taking on the mantle left by Daniel Craig.

Craig announced that 2021's blockbuster hit ‘No Time to Die’ would be his last outing as everyone's favourite special agent, bringing to an end a 17-year association with the franchise. He enjoyed the longest run as Bond since Roger Moore.

The film star took over from Pierce Brosnan who left the role over 20 years ago with Die Another Day in 2002. Brosman enjoyed a run of four films, starting with Goldeneye in 1995 and released two in four years with Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough before his final one.

Most Popular

Since its debut, the 007 franchise has seen seven actors play James Bond in 27 different films. These include Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

With a combined gross of over £5.7bn to date, the Bond franchise is the fifth-highest-grossing film series of all time.

But now attention turns to who's going to take Daniel Craig's place. Here are the latest odds and favourites to order a vodka martini - shaken, not stirred of course.

Latest odds and favourites to be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig left His Majesty's Secret Service after No Time To Die in 2021 as rumours circulate on his successor - Credit: Getty/AdobeDaniel Craig left His Majesty's Secret Service after No Time To Die in 2021 as rumours circulate on his successor - Credit: Getty/Adobe
Daniel Craig left His Majesty's Secret Service after No Time To Die in 2021 as rumours circulate on his successor - Credit: Getty/Adobe
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 11/4
  • James Norton - 3/1
  • Henry Cavill - 11/4
  • Regé-Jean Page - 6/1
  • Tom Hardy - 9/1
  • Idris Elba
  • Luke Evans
  • Callum Turner
  • Paapa Essiedu
  • Richard Madden
  • Michael Fassbender
  • Jamie Dornan
  • Cillian Murphy
  • Chiwetel Ejiofor
  • Jamie Bell
  • Tom Hopper
  • Jack Lowden
  • Sam Heughan
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
  • Aiden Turner
  • Kit Harington
  • Jonathan Bailey
Related topics:Ian FlemingJames BondHenry CavillSean Connery