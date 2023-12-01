Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Actually remains a Christmas classic, one that - perhaps shockingly - turns 20 years old this year (feeling ancient yet?).

In the twenty years since its 2003 debut, the Richard Curtis film has earned widespread adoration and annual holiday season repeats on ITV2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for its expansive ensemble cast and surprisingly intricate plot-lines, the movie boasts a star-studded line-up of actors and actresses, many of whom have risen to even greater fame since its release.

Which prompts the question: where are they now?

Hugh Grant as David

Hugh Grant as David in Love Actually in 2003; Hugh Grant at SDCC in 2022 (Credit: Universal; Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Who did they play in Love Actually? Hugh Grant played David, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Where are they now? After his role in Love Actually, Hugh Grant ventured into various character-driven parts, showcasing his talent in acclaimed dramas such as The Undoing and A Very English Scandal.

His appearance in Paddington 2 suggests it may join the ranks of Christmas favourites, akin to Love Actually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grant will be appearing in the Jerry Seinfeld movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, a retelling of the creations of one of America's most famous breakfast products.

Martine McCutcheon as Natalie

Martine McCutcheon as Natalie in Love Actually in 2003; Martine McCutcheon at Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef awards in 2017 (Credit: Universal; John Phillips/Getty Images)

Who did they play in Love Actually? Martine McCutcheon played Natalie, a Downing Street secretary.

Where are they now? In the realm of acting, McCutcheon hasn't taken on as extensive an array of roles post-Love Actually, unlike some of her fellow cast members. Her appearances have been sporadic, with guest spots in shows like Spooks and Midsomer Murders.

Instead, she often leans towards appearing as herself on programmes like Loose Women, The Masked Singer and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Emma Thompson as Karen

Emma Thompson as Karen in Love Actually in 2003; Emma Thompson at the UK Gala Screening of “Matilda The Musical” in 2022 (Credit: Universal; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who did they play in Love Actually? Emma Thompson played Karen, a stay-at-home mother married to Alan Rickman’s character Harry. Her brother is David, the Prime Minister.

Where are they now? Thompson persists in her acting career, gaining notable praise recently for her performance in the movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Additionally, she both penned and starred in 2019's Last Christmas, sharing the screen with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

Her portrayal of Nanny McPhee graced two family-oriented films, and audiences most recently caught Thompson's appearance at the monstrous Miss Trunchbull in Matilda.

Alan Rickman as Harry

Alan Rickman as Harry in Love Actually in 2003; Alan Rickman in New York in 2012 (Credit: Universal; Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Who did they play in Love Actually? Alan Rickman played Harry, the director of a design agency who has an affair with his secretary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where are they now? Following Love Actually, Rickman ventured into the Harry Potter film series and expanded his repertoire by writing and directing the period drama A Little Chaos. Sadly, Rickman died following a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2016.

In 2022, a compilation of his diaries titled 'Madly, Deeply' was published, offering a glimpse into his thoughts and experiences.

Liam Neeson as Daniel

Liam Neeson as Daniel in Love Actually in 2003; Liam Neeson at the Zurich Film Festival in 2022 (Credit: Universal; Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF)

Who did they play in Love Actually? Liam Neeson played Daniel, a recently bereaved man trying to raise his step-son after the death of his wife.

Where are they now? Following Love Actually, Neeson garnered significant fame through a series of action-packed films, notably the Taken series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, he showcased his talent in dramatic roles in movies such as Silence, Widows and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. In 2022, Neeson graced the third series of Derry Girls with his presence.

Somewhat worryingly (for this fan of sacred comedy classics at least), Neeson will be appearing as the son of the late Leslie Nielsen's Detective Frank Drebin in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot...

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Sam

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Sam in Love Actually in 2003; Thomas Brodie-Sangster at the Pistol premiere in 2022 (Credit: Universal; Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Who did they play in Love Actually? Thomas Brodie-Sangster played Sam, a young boy with his first crush on a classmate.

Where are they now? Brodie-Sangster ventured into diverse roles post Love Actually, featuring in the fantasy drama Game of Thrones, the sports epic The Queen’s Gambit, and the Sex Pistols musical biopic, Pistol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, his most "iconic" portrayal remains as Ferb in the animated series, Phineas and Ferb. (Interesting tidbit: Olivia Olson, who portrays Sam’s classmate in Love Actually, also lends her voice to Vanessa in Phineas and Ferb.)

Colin Firth as Jamie

Colin Firth as Jamie in Love Actually in 2003; Colin Firth at the Empire of Light premier in 2022 (Credit: Universal; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Who did they play in Love Actually? Colin Firth played Jamie, a novelist who goes on a solitary writing retreat after learning his wife was having an affair.

Where are they now? Lately, Firth has garnered widespread acclaim for his roles in recent films such as A Single Man, 1917, Supernova, and The King’s Speech, the latter earning him an Oscar. He's also made notable appearances in well-received film series like Kingsman and Mamma Mia.

Kiera Knightley as Juliet

Who did they play in Love Actually? Kiera Knightley played Juliet, a young woman who recently married the love of her life Peter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where are they now? Following Love Actually, Knightley graced the screen in the period drama Pride and Prejudice, the romantic comedy Begin Again, and the real-life political thriller Official Secrets.

She'll be next seen alongside Sarah Lancashire in the upcoming drama series, Black Doves.

Andrew Lincoln as Mark

Who did they play in Love Actually? Andrew Lincoln played Mark, who was secretly in love with his best friend Peter’s wife.

Where are they now? Post Love Actually, Andrew Lincoln stepped into the role of Rick Grimes in the zombie drama The Walking Dead, a stint that lasted over a decade. Presently, he's gearing up to revive his character in an upcoming spin-off series.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Peter

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who did they play in Love Actually? Chiwetel Ejiofor played Peter, recently married to Juliet, totally unaware his best friend Mark was also in love with her.

Where are they now? Ejiofor received an Oscar nomination for his role in 12 Years a Slave in 2013. Subsequently, he ventured into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the mystical antagonist Baron Mordo.

In 2022, he reunited with his Love Actually co-star Bill Nighy in the Paramount+ science fiction series The Man Who Fell to Earth.

He's currently gearing up to release his latest directorial effort Rob Peace, about an inner-city Newark kid who attends Yale yet ultimately succumbs to harsh economic realities and the demons of his past.

Martin Freeman as John

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who did they play in Love Actually? Martin Freeman played John, a body double for sex scenes in movies.

Where are they now? Following Love Actually, Freeman notably portrayed John Watson in Sherlock, a role that gained considerable attention. Additionally, he's recognised for his contributions to the Hobbit trilogy.

His acting portfolio expanded further with appearances in crime dramas such as Fargo, A Confession and The Responder, while also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Everett K. Ross.

He'll be next seen on cinema screens alongside Jenna Ortega in comedy drama Miller's Girl, about a creative writing assignment which yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.

Joanna Page as Judy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who did they play in Love Actually? Joanna Page played Judy, another body double for sex scenes in movies.

Where are they now? Shortly after Love Actually, Joanna Page rose to fame as Stacey in Gavin & Stacey, her most renowned role. She later appeared in movies like Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger, Dream Horse and Dolittle.

However, she has expressed a preference for presenting documentaries over acting in recent times. Catch her in 2024 comedy series Big Mood, about a series of chaotic events that put Maggie and Eddie's decade-long friendship to the test.

Laura Linney as Sarah

Who did they play in Love Actually? Laura Linney played Sarah, an American woman living in London and taking care of her brother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where are they now? Following Love Actually, Linney showcased her talent in movies such as The Squid and the Whale (which received critical acclaim), Sully and Nocturnal Animals. However, she gained significant recognition and an Emmy for her appearances in Frasier.

More recently, Linney has been prominently featured alongside Jason Bateman in the Netflix crime drama Ozark. She'll be appearing in Suncoast with Woody Harrelson, the debut feature from Laura Chinn, a semi-auto-biographical coming of age story about a young woman dealing with her brother's serious illness.

Bill Nighy as Billy Mack

Who did they play in Love Actually? Bill Nighy played Billy Mack, a washed-up rock star with a new Christmas album.

Where are they now? Since Love Actually, Nighy has maintained a frequent collaboration with Richard Curtis, featuring in Curtis's time-travel romantic comedy About Time and his Doctor Who episode, Vincent and the Doctor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, he's delivered notable performances in movies like Hot Fuzz, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Living. He'll be starring alongside David Oyelowo and The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco in Amazon Prime's action-thriller Role Play in January 2024.

Rowan Atkinson as Rufus

Who did they play in Love Actually? Rowan Atkinson played Rufus, a mysterious shop steward who took a very long time to do anything.

Where are they now? Following Love Actually, Atkinson headlined in three Johnny English films, embraced the Netflix slapstick comedy series Man vs Bee and delved into the ITV detective drama Maigret.

This December, he'll be appearing alongside Timothee Chalamet in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka.

Kris Marshall as Colin

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who did they play in Love Actually? Kris Marshall played Colin, who goes to America in search of a girlfriend (or three).

Where are they now? Following Love Actually, Kris Marshall's career expanded with roles in My Family, Death in Paradise, and a notable series of BT phone adverts.