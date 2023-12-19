Maestro film: when is new Bradley Cooper movie out on Netflix, trailer, who was Leonard Bernstein?
Maestro stars Bradley Cooper as the famous American composer Leonard Bernstein
Maestro is the latest biopic coming to Netflix. Written, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), it tells the story of the legendary Leonard Bernstein, one of the world's most famous composers.
Already released in cinemas in November, it has received rave reviews from critics, with rumoured Oscar nominations already being predicted for the cast which also includes Carey Mulligan. However, the Maestro film has also been met with controversary after the trailer was released in August and it was revealed Cooper used a prosthetic nose to play the Jewish composer.
So, when can you watch the Maestro film on Netflix, what is it about and who was Leonard Bernstein? Here's everything you need to know.
What is Maestro film about?
The official Maestro synopsis from Netflix reads: "Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."
Is there a trailer for Maestro?
Yes, Netflix released a trailer for Maestro in August, ahead of the film's cinema release. Lasting two minutes and 44 seconds, there was controversary following its release which depicts Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose to depict the Jewish composer. You can watch the trailer for Maestro below.
Who stars in Maestro?
Here is the full cast line-up for Maestro:
- Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein
- Carrey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre
- Matt Bomer as David Oppenheim
- Maya Hawke as Jamie Bernstein
- Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein
- Michael Urie as Jerome Robbins
- Brian Klugman as Aaron Copland
- Gideon Glick as Tommy Cothran
- Sam Nivola as Alexander Bernstein
- Miriam Shor as Cynthia O'Neal
- Alexa Swinton as Nina Bernstein
- Josh Hamilton as John Gruen
- Zachary Booth as Mendy Wager
When is the Maestro film coming out on Netflix?
Maestro will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday, December 20, launching at 8.01am. The film has already had a limited release in cinemas across the UK, but this is the first time the biopic will be available to stream and watch at home, with its release date coming just in time for the Christmas holidays.
Who was Leonard Bernstein?
Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1918, a son of Jewish-Ukrainian immigrants, Bernstein was one of the world's most talented composers, conductors and pianists. He created the scores for many films, ballets and theatre productions, including West Side Story, which he wrote in collaboration with Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins. He was also the first American-born conductor to lead a major American symphony orchestra.
Bernstein married Felicia Montealegre in 1951, he never revealed his sexuality and there is a debate amongst scholars as to whether he was gay or bisexual. It is not known if Montealegre was aware of his affairs with men or sexual orientation, despite this, the couple had three children and stayed together until her death in 1978. The Maestro film is expected to delve deep into the couple's personal life and Bernstein's sexuality.
What is the controversary around Maestro?
There was controversary in August after the trailer was released depicting Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose to play the role of the Jewish composer. The actor was heavily criticised, with the Guardian reporting that Daniel Fienberg, the Hollywood Reporter's chief TV critic, called it “problematic”. Whilst, US organisation Stop Antisemitism said on X: “Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper - a non Jew - to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated ‘Jew nose’ on him."
Cooper addressed his decision to wear the prosthetic on CBS Mornings, the actor said: “I thought, ‘Maybe we don’t need to do it.'" Adding: “But it’s all about balance, and, you know, my lips are nothing like Lenny’s, and my chin. And so we had that, and it just didn’t look right [without the prosthetic].”
There has also been questions around Mulligan's casting of Montealegre, a Chilean-American actor who was born in Costa Rica. Speaking to GamesRadar+ the film’s producer Kristie Macosko Krieger responded to the controversary stating: "She got the approval of the family and that for us, we were doing it right." Adding: "It was Bradley’s idea to cast her and we agreed. I think she’s a national treasure and whilst she’s always been great, this material allowed her to go deeper, to give a beautifully nuanced performance. She knew how to be the rock at the centre of the movie – in some ways she’s actually the maestro."
